US President Donald Trump Shares Excitement for Upcoming Disney Abu Dhabi Resort

The first Middle Eastern Disney resort was announced earlier this month.

During a stop in the UAE, President Donald Trump commented on the new Disney Abu Dhabi plans revealed last week.

Al Jazeera’s English YouTube channel shared a video of a press conference held in the United Arab Emirates featuring US President Donald Trump as well as many political and business leaders in the country.

The final stop on his Middle Eastern tour, Trump spoke about upcoming major trade deals, investment commitments, and partnership between the USA and the UAE.

As construction prepares for the upcoming Disney Abu Dhabi theme park resort, Trump shared his excitement for the project during the press conference.

Trump shared that he had a meeting in his office with Disney CEO Bob Iger, where he shared plans with the sitting President.

Trump stated “I’ve seen their new theme park, it’s gonna be incredible."

Disney Abu Dhabi was officially announced on May 7th.

Set to be built on Yas Island, the new theme park and resort joins other theme parks Ferrari World, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros World and more.

Miral, owner and operator of Yas Island, will be sole owner of the new resort where they will license the rights to use the Disney brand. Disney Imagineering is also being contracted by the company to design the upcoming resort.

Tokyo Disney Resort operates the same way, being owned completely by Oriental Land Company.

The resort is set to celebrate the heritage of Disney and the futuristic and cultural nature of the UAE.

