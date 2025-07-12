Magic Moments: Social Media Influencer Shares Heartwarming Interaction with Princess Tiana Using American Sign Language

After nearly 7 decades, Disneyland continues to provide unforgettable memories for guests of all walks of life.
A new social media post showcases an incredible Princess Tiana character interaction using sign language at Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland Resort, which originally invited guests into its gates nearly 70 years ago, has provided decades of magical memories for fans around the world.
  • The characters and stories of Disney hold special places in the lives of fans.
  • For TikTok user @love.your.deaf.bestie_, a recent meet and greet with Princess Tiana aboard the Mark Twain River Boat left a lasting effect on her.
  • Captioned “POV: your favorite princess feels like the big sister you never knew you needed…," the pair had a conversation in American Sign Language (ASL) providing her with an experience that she described as “true magic."

My love for this princess is incomparable. So, whenever I thinking back on memories, this one if for sure a top tier memory. 🥰 A little fingerspelling mix up on spelling her name, but true magic nonetheless! 🩷❤️🧡💛💚🩵💙💜 #disneyparks #magcialmemory #americansignlanguage #disney

Celebrate Happy:

  • Disneyland Resort is celebrating its 70th anniversary, ushering in a slew of limited-time offerings, like entertainment, merchandise, and more.
  • For those headed to the resort, you’ll find over 70 new food and beverage items specifically curated for the over-year-long celebration.
  • You can check out our Foodie Guide for the event here.

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
