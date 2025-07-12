Magic Moments: Social Media Influencer Shares Heartwarming Interaction with Princess Tiana Using American Sign Language

After nearly 7 decades, Disneyland continues to provide unforgettable memories for guests of all walks of life.

A new social media post showcases an incredible Princess Tiana character interaction using sign language at Disneyland Resort.

The characters and stories of Disney hold special places in the lives of fans.

Captioned “POV: your favorite princess feels like the big sister you never knew you needed…," the pair had a conversation in American Sign Language (ASL) providing her with an experience that she described as “true magic."

Disneyland Resort is celebrating its 70th anniversary, ushering in a slew of limited-time offerings, like entertainment, merchandise, and more.

For those headed to the resort, you’ll find over 70 new food and beverage items specifically curated for the over-year-long celebration.

