Magic Moments: Social Media Influencer Shares Heartwarming Interaction with Princess Tiana Using American Sign Language
After nearly 7 decades, Disneyland continues to provide unforgettable memories for guests of all walks of life.
A new social media post showcases an incredible Princess Tiana character interaction using sign language at Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Resort, which originally invited guests into its gates nearly 70 years ago, has provided decades of magical memories for fans around the world.
- The characters and stories of Disney hold special places in the lives of fans.
- For TikTok user @love.your.deaf.bestie_, a recent meet and greet with Princess Tiana aboard the Mark Twain River Boat left a lasting effect on her.
- Captioned “POV: your favorite princess feels like the big sister you never knew you needed…," the pair had a conversation in American Sign Language (ASL) providing her with an experience that she described as “true magic."
Celebrate Happy:
- Disneyland Resort is celebrating its 70th anniversary, ushering in a slew of limited-time offerings, like entertainment, merchandise, and more.
- For those headed to the resort, you’ll find over 70 new food and beverage items specifically curated for the over-year-long celebration.
- You can check out our Foodie Guide for the event here.
