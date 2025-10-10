Sangria and Skyline Views: Sangria University on the Move at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
Sangria University is moving to Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood in December.
The popular Sangria University experience is on the move at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, moving later this year to Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood.
What’s Happening:
- Sangria University has traditionally been held at Three Bridges Bar and Grill in Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, but will soon be held at another location in the resort.
- Beginning on December 13th, 2025, Sangria University will head all the way to the top of the Gran Destino Tower at Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood.
- This popular course discusses the history of sangria and includes a tasting of four sangria offerings, accompanied by a light appetizer.
- Best of all, you’ll have the opportunity to make your own glass of sangria from a selection of fresh fruits and base spirits!
- Premium spirits are available at an additional cost for guests making their own sangria.
- This experience is held on Saturdays and Sundays and lasts for approximately two hours.
- Guests must be 21 years of age or older to participate in this experience.
- Advance reservations are required and can be made online or through the My Disney Experience app.
- For more details and to book Sangria University for yourself, head to DisneyWorld.com.
