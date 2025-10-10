Sangria and Skyline Views: Sangria University on the Move at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Sangria University is moving to Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood in December.

The popular Sangria University experience is on the move at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, moving later this year to Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood.

What’s Happening:

  • Sangria University has traditionally been held at Three Bridges Bar and Grill in Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, but will soon be held at another location in the resort.
  • Beginning on December 13th, 2025, Sangria University will head all the way to the top of the Gran Destino Tower at Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood.
  • This popular course discusses the history of sangria and includes a tasting of four sangria offerings, accompanied by a light appetizer.
  • Best of all, you’ll have the opportunity to make your own glass of sangria from a selection of fresh fruits and base spirits!
  • Premium spirits are available at an additional cost for guests making their own sangria.
  • This experience is held on Saturdays and Sundays and lasts for approximately two hours.
  • Guests must be 21 years of age or older to participate in this experience.
  • Advance reservations are required and can be made online or through the My Disney Experience app.
  • For more details and to book Sangria University for yourself, head to DisneyWorld.com.

