Photos: Santa Gets New Digs at Disney's Animal Kingdom with Santa's Holiday Grove

This new experience replaces the Dino Institute Holiday Party, which Santa visited for the past two years.

The holidays have arrived at Disney's Animal Kingdom, and this year, Santa is meeting in a new spot alongside some favorite Disney friends.

For the past couple of years, Santa could be found at the Dino Institute's holiday party over at Restaurantosaurus. Well, now that DinoLand as a whole is extinct, Santa needs a new spot to greet his adoring fans at Disney's Animal Kingdom. So this year, you'll find Santa at his Holiday Grove, located in the former Rivers of Light seating area across from the Theater in the Wild.

Guests follow the path from the former DinoLand to Asia, which has become Santa's Holiday Grove. Complete with two tents, serving some delicious holiday treats.

Follow the signs to Santa himself, who is ready to hear your holiday wish list, while you listen to a festive soundtrack.

When guests visit Santa’s campsite, they’ll discover handcrafted toys and sculptures inspired by his travels, along with an assortment of tools he’s using to put the finishing touches on a few more creations.

Keen eyed vistiors might even spot some of Santa’s navigational instruments and maps that help him chart the course for his next journey.

Guests will even receive some free holiday shaped Lifesaver Gummies.

Santa isn't the only character you'll find here, as we also spotted Chip and Dale wandering around, donning adorable scarves.

Dale, like many Walt Disney World guests, was struggling to figure out how to operate one the new trash cans.

Entertainment is provided by Eco-Rhythmics, who float by on a flotilla and perform some quirky versions of Christmas standards.

Santa's Holiday Grove continues daily through January 3, 2027 – with Santa Goofy taking over from Santa beginning on Christmas Day.

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