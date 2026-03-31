New Galactic Flavors Land at Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
We're not fooling you – these new menu items arrive on Wednesday, April 1!
Lights, Camera, Flavor! A fresh new selection of out-of-this-world menu offerings are teleporting into the Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World has revealed that the popular Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be receiving some new menu items as of tomorrow, April 1.
- At this highly-themed restaurant, guests are invited to do dinner and a show '50s-style at a drive-in "theater," featuring all-American cuisine and sci-fi movie clips.
- Here's a look at the new menu offerings:
- Cheese Ravioli: Brown butter ravioli with housemade sausage, squash, roasted mushrooms, and lemon ricotta
- Silver Screen Wings: Crispy wings tossed in choice of hot honey buffalo or parmesan-garlic sauce and served with celery and carrot slaw
- Fried Chicken Sandwich: Buffalo fried chicken thigh with housemade pickle ranch and lettuce on a brioche bun
- Grilled Pork Chop: With creamy cheese polenta, grilled asparagus, and peach chutney
- Feature Finale: Vanilla sponge roulade with raspberry and vanilla custard, cassis panna cotta, strawberry sauce, fresh fruit, and whipped cream
More Walt Disney World News:
- Mears Transportation has officially implemented a fuel surcharge to their services – which includes transportation to and from MCO and WDW.
- Guests visiting Magic Kingdom for Early Entry will no longer be able to experience Mickey’s PhilharMagic ahead of park opening.
- Days ahead of the grand reopening, guests can now see the finished marquee welcoming them to Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin.
- Some great new apparel and a new Spirit Jersey at have arrived at EPCOT – perfect for Figment fans!
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