New Galactic Flavors Land at Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

We're not fooling you – these new menu items arrive on Wednesday, April 1!

Lights, Camera, Flavor! A fresh new selection of out-of-this-world menu offerings are teleporting into the Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What's Happening:

  • Walt Disney World has revealed that the popular Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be receiving some new menu items as of tomorrow, April 1.
  • At this highly-themed restaurant, guests are invited to do dinner and a show '50s-style at a drive-in "theater," featuring all-American cuisine and sci-fi movie clips.
  • Here's a look at the new menu offerings:
    • Cheese Ravioli: Brown butter ravioli with housemade sausage, squash, roasted mushrooms, and lemon ricotta

  • Silver Screen Wings: Crispy wings tossed in choice of hot honey buffalo or parmesan-garlic sauce and served with celery and carrot slaw

  • Fried Chicken Sandwich: Buffalo fried chicken thigh with housemade pickle ranch and lettuce on a brioche bun

  • Grilled Pork Chop: With creamy cheese polenta, grilled asparagus, and peach chutney

  • Feature Finale: Vanilla sponge roulade with raspberry and vanilla custard, cassis panna cotta, strawberry sauce, fresh fruit, and whipped cream

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