Soccer Superstar Sergio Aguero Visits Walt Disney World

Soccer superstar Sergio Aguero recently visited Walt Disney World Resort for a magical vacation.

Sharing pictures of the athlete at all four theme parks, Walt Disney World shared in their caption “When legends meet magic! What a day with soccer icon @kunaguero at #WaltDisneyWorld."

Aguero can be seen in front of park icons like Cinderella Castle, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Spaceship Earth

The former professional athlete is often noted as one of the best players in the Premier Leagues history.

Aguero played for Manchester City from 2011 to 2021, where he became the record holder for most hat-tricks (when a player scores three goals in one match) in the league.

