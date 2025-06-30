Soccer Superstar Sergio Aguero Visits Walt Disney World
The pro athlete visited all four of the resort's theme parks.
Soccer superstar Sergio Aguero recently visited Walt Disney World Resort for a magical vacation.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has shared on Instagram that Argentine soccer (football) star Sergio Aguero took a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth.
- Sharing pictures of the athlete at all four theme parks, Walt Disney World shared in their caption “When legends meet magic! What a day with soccer icon @kunaguero at #WaltDisneyWorld."
- Aguero can be seen in front of park icons like Cinderella Castle, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, The Tree of Life, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Spaceship Earth.
- The former professional athlete is often noted as one of the best players in the Premier Leagues history.
- Aguero played for Manchester City from 2011 to 2021, where he became the record holder for most hat-tricks (when a player scores three goals in one match) in the league.
