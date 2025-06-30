Soccer Superstar Sergio Aguero Visits Walt Disney World

The pro athlete visited all four of the resort's theme parks.

Soccer superstar Sergio Aguero recently visited Walt Disney World Resort for a magical vacation.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World has shared on Instagram that Argentine soccer (football) star Sergio Aguero took a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth.
  • Sharing pictures of the athlete at all four theme parks, Walt Disney World shared in their caption “When legends meet magic! What a day with soccer icon @kunaguero at #WaltDisneyWorld."
  • Aguero can be seen in front of park icons like Cinderella Castle, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, The Tree of Life, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Spaceship Earth.

  • The former professional athlete is often noted as one of the best players in the Premier Leagues history.
  • Aguero played for Manchester City from 2011 to 2021, where he became the record holder for most hat-tricks (when a player scores three goals in one match) in the league.

Speaking of Athletic Achievements…:

  • ESPN’s annual ESPYS ceremony is less than a month away.
  • The award ceremony is designed to celebrate top athletes and moments throughout the last year’s college and professional sports seasons.
  • Last week we reported that this year’s list of nominees had been announced.
  • You can check out the full list here.

