A Simple Flan for Simple Plan at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival
Anyone else hungry for flan?
Canadian rock band Simple Plan appeared at EPCOT for the Garden Rocks Concert Series earlier this month, and had fun with puns in a social media video.
What's Happening:
- Simple Plan, known for hit songs like "I'm Just a Kid," "Welcome to My Life," and "Perfect," appeared at EPCOT on March 8 and 9 for the Garden Rocks Concert Series.
- One of the many food items available at this year's Flower & Garden Festival is a Flan de la Abuela – which led to Disney Parks and Simple Plan making an obvious pun in a fun social media video that you can watch below.
- You can try the Flan de la Abuela (Creamy hazelnut-chocolate flan with vanilla crème anglaise) for yourself at the Jardin de Fiestas booth in Mexico.
- See what other artists and cover groups will be appearing at the Garden Rocks Concert Series for 2026.
- The colorful celebration that is the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival takes place daily through June 1.
- Follow along with our festival tag for all of our coverage from this year's event.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Get a sneak peek inside the newly refreshed version of the classic Magic Kingdom interactive adventure, Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin.
- The latest Disney Parks Little Golden Book will let the youngest readers, and readers young-at-heart, hop aboard Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.
- West Coast style is coming to Disney Springs, as popular shoe brand Vans is set to open a location at the Walt Disney World shopping district.
- Walt Disney World has shared a first look inside the reimagined Garden View Lounge at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com