A Simple Flan for Simple Plan at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Anyone else hungry for flan?

Canadian rock band Simple Plan appeared at EPCOT for the Garden Rocks Concert Series earlier this month, and had fun with puns in a social media video.

What's Happening:

  • Simple Plan, known for hit songs like "I'm Just a Kid," "Welcome to My Life," and "Perfect," appeared at EPCOT on March 8 and 9 for the Garden Rocks Concert Series.
  • One of the many food items available at this year's Flower & Garden Festival is a Flan de la Abuela – which led to Disney Parks and Simple Plan making an obvious pun in a fun social media video that you can watch below.

  • You can try the Flan de la Abuela (Creamy hazelnut-chocolate flan with vanilla crème anglaise) for yourself at the Jardin de Fiestas booth in Mexico.
  • See what other artists and cover groups will be appearing at the Garden Rocks Concert Series for 2026.
  • The colorful celebration that is the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival takes place daily through June 1.
  • Follow along with our festival tag for all of our coverage from this year's event.

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