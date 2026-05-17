Special Olympics Florida State Summer Games Kicks Off with a Bang at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
An unforgettable opening ceremony started off this two day event at Walt Disney World.
Special Olympics Florida officially opened its State Summer Games on Friday night at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex with fireworks, music, Disney characters and a parade of athletes.
What's Happening:
- The event’s Flame of Hope arrived following the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, escorted by more than 100 first responder vehicles after traveling through all 67 Florida counties from St. Johns County to Walt Disney World.
- Final torchbearer Sergio Cano of Miami-Dade County lit the cauldron inside the stadium, sparking cheers, emotion and a fireworks celebration.
- The opening ceremony launched two days of competition featuring more than 3,000 athletes competing across six sports at Walt Disney World.
- Nearly 1,000 Walt Disney World Cast Members were on hand to support athletes, families and volunteers throughout the weekend festivities.
- Walt Disney World has partnered with Special Olympics Florida for 20 years and has hosted the State Summer Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex for more than 15 years.
- The venue also previously welcomed athletes from across the country during the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.
More Walt Disney World News:
- While the official debut of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets won't arrive until May 26, Disney Parks is heckling us with another new sneak peek.
- In celebration of the United States of America’s 250th anniversary, Soarin’ Across America has debuted for Cast Member previews.
- This summer, as both water parks are open at Walt Disney World, the resort is making it even more convenient for guests of select hotels to visit.
- Rock out in style with a large selection of just revealed merchandise for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets!
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