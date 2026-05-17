Special Olympics Florida State Summer Games Kicks Off with a Bang at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

An unforgettable opening ceremony started off this two day event at Walt Disney World.

Special Olympics Florida officially opened its State Summer Games on Friday night at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex with fireworks, music, Disney characters and a parade of athletes.

What's Happening:

  • The event’s Flame of Hope arrived following the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, escorted by more than 100 first responder vehicles after traveling through all 67 Florida counties from St. Johns County to Walt Disney World.
  • Final torchbearer Sergio Cano of Miami-Dade County lit the cauldron inside the stadium, sparking cheers, emotion and a fireworks celebration.
  • The opening ceremony launched two days of competition featuring more than 3,000 athletes competing across six sports at Walt Disney World.
  • Nearly 1,000 Walt Disney World Cast Members were on hand to support athletes, families and volunteers throughout the weekend festivities.
  • Walt Disney World has partnered with Special Olympics Florida for 20 years and has hosted the State Summer Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex for more than 15 years.
  • The venue also previously welcomed athletes from across the country during the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

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