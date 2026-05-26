Photos: Storybook Circus Refurb Continues as the Red Tent is Re-Installed

No reopening date has been announced as of yet.

Over in New Fantasyland, Magic Kingdom’s Storybook Circus is getting a refresh, with the giant circus tents stripped down to their skeleton.

What’s Happening:

Pete's Silly Sideshow closed for refurbishment in January, temporarily relocating the character meet-and-greet experiences from that area of Magic Kingdom.

The refurbishment then expanded into the neighboring Big Top Souvenirs in Storybook Circus in March.

Construction work continues on the large tent structures, with visible portions of the tents removed and scrims covering much of the area.

Not a whole lot has changed on the green tent since the March update, but taking a closer look at the red tent, we can see that the roof has been reinstalled.

As of now, there is still no reopening date for the area, but it looks like we are heading in the right direction.

The tent canopies and spires date back to the land’s original debut as Mickey’s Birthdayland in 1988.

The same circus tent design remained through later versions of the area, including Mickey’s Starland, Mickey’s Toontown Fair, and today’s Storybook Circus.

Storybook Circus officially opened as part of New Fantasyland in 2012.

Characters formerly appearing at Pete’s Silly Sideshow are currently meeting guests at temporary locations around Storybook Circus.

Big Top Souvenirs primarily served as a retail shop, with many of its merchandise offerings also available elsewhere throughout Walt Disney World.

Candy and treats previously sold at Big Top Souvenirs can still be found at the Main Street

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