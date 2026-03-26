"The Clawwww!" Lunch Box Tart Returns to Woody’s Lunch Box

The fan-favorite Key Lime treat is heading back to Toy Story Land just in time for the spring season.

Walt Disney World has announced that one of the most Instagrammable treats in Toy Story Land is making its grand return to the menu at Woody’s Lunch Box.

What’s Happening:

Starting April 1, 2026, The Clawww Lunch Box Tart will officially be back on the daily menu at Woody’s Lunch Box.

This seasonal specialty features a signature pastry crust filled with tart Key Lime curd, topped with a vibrant green marshmallow fondant, blue sprinkles, and purple crispy pearls to mimic the aesthetic of the beloved Little Green Men.

No Claww tart is complete without the edible sugar candy piece depicting the three-eyed aliens staring up in wonder at their mechanical deity.

The tart’s return follows the recent opening of the Popcorn & Snacks kiosk nearby, which has introduced the highly popular Pizza Planet Spring Rolls to the Toy Story Land snack lineup.

Like all seasonal tarts at Woody's, The Claw is expected to be available for a limited window, potentially through the early summer months before the next rotation.

Sweets, Treats, and Backyard Eats

Beyond the return of the Alien-inspired pastry, Woody's Lunch Box continues to serve up its staple honorary toy favorites:

Chocolate-Hazelnut Lunch Box Tart is famously topped with maple fondant and candied bacon.

Raspberry Lunch Box Tart features raspberry marmalade and strawberry fondant.

The signature Potato Barrel Totchos remain a crowd favorite for lunch and dinner.

About The Claw and the Little Green Men:

The obsession with The Claw dates back to the original Toy Story (1995), where Buzz Lightyear and Woody first encountered the Little Green Men inside a rocket-shaped skill crane at Pizza Planet.

To the aliens, the mechanical arm is a mystical entity that chooses who will go and who will stay, whisking the chosen ones away to a better place.

Over the decades, these three-eyed squeak toys have become more popular, eventually earning their own attraction, Alien Swirling Saucers.

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