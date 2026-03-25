Walt Disney World Brings Cool Kids' Summer Pop-Up Experiences to Atlanta and Houston

Get pumped for an exciting summer at Walt Disney World with the Cool Kids' Summer Market Tour.

As Walt Disney World gets ready to welcome back Cool Kids' Summer, a limited time pop-up is coming to two Southern cities.

What's Happening:

  • Walt Disney World launched the Cool Kids' Summer Market Tour earlier this month with a stop in New York City, bringing a taste of Disney to select cities.
  • The Market Tour will continue with two more stops in Atlanta, GA and Houston, TX.
  • The Atlanta stop will be held tomorrow, March 26, in Pemberton Place near the World of Coca-Cola from 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
  • That will be followed by an event at Hermann Park Lake Plaza in Houston  on Thursday, April 2, also from 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
  • The event is free and open to the public.

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