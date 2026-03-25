Walt Disney World Brings Cool Kids' Summer Pop-Up Experiences to Atlanta and Houston
Get pumped for an exciting summer at Walt Disney World with the Cool Kids' Summer Market Tour.
As Walt Disney World gets ready to welcome back Cool Kids' Summer, a limited time pop-up is coming to two Southern cities.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World launched the Cool Kids' Summer Market Tour earlier this month with a stop in New York City, bringing a taste of Disney to select cities.
- The Market Tour will continue with two more stops in Atlanta, GA and Houston, TX.
- The Atlanta stop will be held tomorrow, March 26, in Pemberton Place near the World of Coca-Cola from 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- That will be followed by an event at Hermann Park Lake Plaza in Houston on Thursday, April 2, also from 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- The event is free and open to the public.
- Cool Kids' Summer (now with the added s') will take place this year from May 26 through September 8, 2026.
- A big selection of new and returning family friendly entertainment offerings will be found this year, including:
- Just ahead of the fun, guests can experience a revamped Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin at the Magic Kingdom starting next month.
More Walt Disney World News:
- An inventive new Disney Parks x Loungefly bag has pulled into the station, inspired by the Walt Disney World Railroad.
- New Disney Parks exclusive RSVLTS shirts have arrived at Walt Disney World – and you're going to want to get one, or maybe even all of them!
- Colors are changing on the Magic Kingdom skyline as the restoration to the original color scheme of Cinderella Castle continues.
- Guests visiting the Launch Depot in Tomorrowland will find themselves walled-in, so to speak, as a large swath of the retail location is currently unaccessible.
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