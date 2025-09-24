Tokyo Disney Resort Announces Their Ambassadors for 2026-2027
Shingo Kameda and Hikaru Hamanaka have been selected for the two-year stint.
The new Ambassadors have been chosen for Tokyo Disney Resort for 2026-2027.
What’s Happening:
- Tokyo Disney Resort have announced that Shingo Kameda and Hikaru Hamanaka have been selected as the 2026–2027 Tokyo Disney Resort Ambassadors. Both come from the Theme Park Operations team.
- Kameda and Hamanaka were chosen from over 120 cast members who applied this year, with the interview process taking several months.
- They will serve as the goodwill ambassador for Tokyo Disney Resort for two years, beginning on January 1, 2026 and concluding on December 31, 2027, during which they will share Disney dreams and stories with people across Japan through various outreach activities and take part in television and media appearances, goodwill activities, charitable work and more.
- The Tokyo Disney Resort announcement comes on the heels of the new Ambassador announcements for Disneyland Resort, Aulani, and Walt Disney World.
What They’re Saying:
Shingo Kameda: "I became a cast member to bring smiles to as many people as I can. As a Tokyo Disney Resort Ambassador, I want to work together with my fellow cast members to share happiness with our guests near and far."
- Hikaru Hamanaka: “It was my childhood dream to become a Tokyo Disney Resort Ambassador, so when my name was called, I thought I was dreaming. I was overcome with gratitude for all my colleagues who supported me. I myself have experienced many moments of ‘happiness’ thanks to our guests and cast members at Tokyo Disney Resort. Now, I want to be the one to bring happiness to as many guests as possible at Tokyo Disney Resort and beyond."
More From Tokyo Disney Resort:
