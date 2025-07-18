Six Foot Lawsuit: A California Woman Claims She Received Permanent Injuries at Typhoon Lagoon

The plaintiff is looking for $50k in damages.
According to a recently filed lawsuit, a California woman was left with permanent injuries after being hit by a wave at Walt Disney World’s Typhoon Lagoon.

  • WFTV9 is reporting that a California woman is suing Walt Disney World over an injury she received while in Typhoon Lagoon’s Surf Pool.
  • The injury allegedly occurred back in July 2023, with the suit stating that one of the 6 foot waves knocked the guest to the bottom of the pool.
  • The plaintiff is asking for $50,000 in damages, claiming she sustained permanent injuries while swimming at the water park.
  • Similarly, a New York resident claimed she experienced a similar injury back in April of 2022, demanding a $2 million settlement.
  • It is interesting to see several suits filed against the water park in just a few short months, especially with both incidents being several years ago.
  • Typhoon Lagoon’s wave pool is unique compared to a regional water park, pumping out 6 foot surfable waves.
  • Opening in 1989, the Surf Pool has remained a staple at the park.
  • Without sounding dismissive, guests entering pool areas and riding attractions do assume responsibility for themselves.
  • Every experience at Walt Disney World and other theme parks around the world have requirements and guidelines, which are posted in guest view.
  • While it is awful to be injured out on a family vacation, it is important to read and follow the rules and warning signs.

