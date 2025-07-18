Six Foot Lawsuit: A California Woman Claims She Received Permanent Injuries at Typhoon Lagoon

The plaintiff is looking for $50k in damages.

According to a recently filed lawsuit, a California woman was left with permanent injuries after being hit by a wave at Walt Disney World’s Typhoon Lagoon.

The injury allegedly occurred back in July 2023, with the suit stating that one of the 6 foot waves knocked the guest to the bottom of the pool.

The plaintiff is asking for $50,000 in damages, claiming she sustained permanent injuries while swimming at the water park.

It is interesting to see several suits filed against the water park in just a few short months, especially with both incidents being several years ago.

Typhoon Lagoon’s wave pool is unique compared to a regional water park, pumping out 6 foot surfable waves.

Opening in 1989, the Surf Pool has remained a staple at the park.

Without sounding dismissive, guests entering pool areas and riding attractions do assume responsibility for themselves.

Every experience at Walt Disney World and other theme parks around the world have requirements and guidelines, which are posted in guest view.

While it is awful to be injured out on a family vacation, it is important to read and follow the rules and warning signs.

