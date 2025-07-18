Six Foot Lawsuit: A California Woman Claims She Received Permanent Injuries at Typhoon Lagoon
The plaintiff is looking for $50k in damages.
According to a recently filed lawsuit, a California woman was left with permanent injuries after being hit by a wave at Walt Disney World’s Typhoon Lagoon.
What’s Happening:
- WFTV9 is reporting that a California woman is suing Walt Disney World over an injury she received while in Typhoon Lagoon’s Surf Pool.
- The injury allegedly occurred back in July 2023, with the suit stating that one of the 6 foot waves knocked the guest to the bottom of the pool.
- The plaintiff is asking for $50,000 in damages, claiming she sustained permanent injuries while swimming at the water park.
- Similarly, a New York resident claimed she experienced a similar injury back in April of 2022, demanding a $2 million settlement.
- It is interesting to see several suits filed against the water park in just a few short months, especially with both incidents being several years ago.
- Typhoon Lagoon’s wave pool is unique compared to a regional water park, pumping out 6 foot surfable waves.
- Opening in 1989, the Surf Pool has remained a staple at the park.
- Without sounding dismissive, guests entering pool areas and riding attractions do assume responsibility for themselves.
- Every experience at Walt Disney World and other theme parks around the world have requirements and guidelines, which are posted in guest view.
- While it is awful to be injured out on a family vacation, it is important to read and follow the rules and warning signs.
