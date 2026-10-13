Walt Disney Imagineering's Newest S.E.A. Riddles Are Here

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event was.... *checks notes+ two months ago, and yet we haven't completely moved on from it yet. That show started a ball rolling that still hasn't stopped, and if you're playing along, there are now two more riddles for you to solve.

What's Happening:

If you haven't kept up, a presentation at the Walt Disney Imagineering booth during D23 weekend that dealt with the Society of Explorers and Adventurers led to an ongoing game of riddles on the WDI Instagram account.

Each riddle references different locations at Disneyland park. The answer to each riddle is a letter of the alphabet. Once all letters have been revealed, they can be unscrambled to reveal a name. The name is that of a person who stole an artifact from the S.E.A. The name will seemingly expand the lore of the S.E.A., though to what ultimate end is still unclear.

For the first few weeks, we only got one riddle per week, but it appears people are getting restless, as more recently we've been doing double riddles. That's the case this week.

Here is riddle #8

Here is riddle #9

All riddles have answers that can be found at Disneyland park. Visiting the park might help, but the rules of the game assure us that all riddles can be solved entirely online. Good luck.

If you want to catch up, the answers to previous riddles can be found here.

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