50% More Magic: Walt Disney World Offering 6-Day Tickets for the Price of 4 This Summer

Tickets start at just $81.81 a day!

Summer just got 50% more fun at Walt Disney World with a brand new ticket deal that will give guests visiting the resort extra days of magic. 

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World, alongside many of the Disney Parks around the world, has become incredibly expensive for families.
  • With ticket prices rising exponentially over the past decade, many families don’t get the opportunity to visit the resort.
  • Well, now, with a new ticket deal, the magic may be more in reach for many fans around the globe. 
  • This summer, between May 26th and September 15th, Walt Disney World is offering a spectacular deal offering 6 days of park tickets for the price of 4. 
  • Starting at $81.81 per day for a 6 day ticket, fans can save on all ticket types. 
  • For comparison, prices include:
    • 6 Day, 1 Park-Per-Day Standard Ticket – $490.86 (Compared to $559.07 for the same dates.)
    • 6 Day, 1 Park-Per-Day + Water Park and Sports Option – $570.86 (Compared to $639.07 for the same dates.)
    • 6 Day Park Hopper – $575.86 (Compared to $644.07 for the same dates.)
    • 6 Day Park Hopper Plus – $606.36 (Compared to $674.57 for the same dates.)
  • Additional days can be added on for an additional cost, with up to 10 days on a single ticket. 
  • While the full details do not include a date the ticket must be purchased by, the resort is also offering a hotel and ticket package for the same period which must be booked by February 15th. 
  • The deal also offers the same “Buy 4, Get 2 Free” model, and includes both hotel and tickets. 
  • To purchase tickets at the discounted rate, you can visit the official Walt Disney World ticket page

