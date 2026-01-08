50% More Magic: Walt Disney World Offering 6-Day Tickets for the Price of 4 This Summer
Tickets start at just $81.81 a day!
Summer just got 50% more fun at Walt Disney World with a brand new ticket deal that will give guests visiting the resort extra days of magic.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World, alongside many of the Disney Parks around the world, has become incredibly expensive for families.
- With ticket prices rising exponentially over the past decade, many families don’t get the opportunity to visit the resort.
- Well, now, with a new ticket deal, the magic may be more in reach for many fans around the globe.
- This summer, between May 26th and September 15th, Walt Disney World is offering a spectacular deal offering 6 days of park tickets for the price of 4.
- Starting at $81.81 per day for a 6 day ticket, fans can save on all ticket types.
- For comparison, prices include:
- 6 Day, 1 Park-Per-Day Standard Ticket – $490.86 (Compared to $559.07 for the same dates.)
- 6 Day, 1 Park-Per-Day + Water Park and Sports Option – $570.86 (Compared to $639.07 for the same dates.)
- 6 Day Park Hopper – $575.86 (Compared to $644.07 for the same dates.)
- 6 Day Park Hopper Plus – $606.36 (Compared to $674.57 for the same dates.)
- Additional days can be added on for an additional cost, with up to 10 days on a single ticket.
- While the full details do not include a date the ticket must be purchased by, the resort is also offering a hotel and ticket package for the same period which must be booked by February 15th.
- The deal also offers the same “Buy 4, Get 2 Free” model, and includes both hotel and tickets.
- To purchase tickets at the discounted rate, you can visit the official Walt Disney World ticket page.
