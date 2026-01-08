50% More Magic: Walt Disney World Offering 6-Day Tickets for the Price of 4 This Summer

Summer just got 50% more fun at Walt Disney World with a brand new ticket deal that will give guests visiting the resort extra days of magic.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World, alongside many of the Disney Parks around the world, has become incredibly expensive for families.

With ticket prices rising exponentially over the past decade, many families don’t get the opportunity to visit the resort.

Well, now, with a new ticket deal, the magic may be more in reach for many fans around the globe.

This summer, between May 26th and September 15th, Walt Disney World is offering a spectacular deal offering 6 days of park tickets for the price of 4.

Starting at $81.81 per day for a 6 day ticket, fans can save on all ticket types.

For comparison, prices include: 6 Day, 1 Park-Per-Day Standard Ticket – $490.86 (Compared to $559.07 for the same dates.) 6 Day, 1 Park-Per-Day + Water Park and Sports Option – $570.86 (Compared to $639.07 for the same dates.) 6 Day Park Hopper – $575.86 (Compared to $644.07 for the same dates.) 6 Day Park Hopper Plus – $606.36 (Compared to $674.57 for the same dates.)



Additional days can be added on for an additional cost, with up to 10 days on a single ticket.

While the full details do not include a date the ticket must be purchased by, the resort is also offering a hotel and ticket package for the same period which must be booked by February 15th.

The deal also offers the same “Buy 4, Get 2 Free” model, and includes both hotel and tickets.

To purchase tickets at the discounted rate, you can visit the official Walt Disney World ticket page.

