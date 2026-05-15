Photos: New Posters, Signage, and Details Appear at Walt Disney Studios Courtyard

The area is set to debut later this month.

Additional posters and details have begun appearing around the future Walt Disney Studios Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, celebrating classic Disney animated films.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the current construction on Animation Courtyard.

The area is set to receive a refresh alongside Star Wars Launch Bay’s transformation in The Magic of Disney Animation.

Set to become The Walt Disney Studios Courtyard, the entire area has been repainted and updated to create a more authentic experience inspired by Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, CA.

While earlier this week we shared an updated look at the area, including new signage and removal of posters, the area has received a fresh batch of artwork.

Throughout the “studio lot,” new posters now decorate the outside of the freshly painted buildings, all celebrating Disney animated classics and modern hits.

While still about 11 days away from the areas reopening, the new posters are visible from guest view, with posters honoring films like Dumbo, Lady and the Tramp, Tangled, and Zootopia 2.

Additionally, a decorative street sign inspired by those found in Burbank can be seen.

While The Magic of Disney Animation will not be ready for the area's May 26th opening, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live will be!

And the attraction sign is already in place!

The area is already looking a lot more warm and inviting than it was last year, and we can’t wait to see Walt Disney Studios Courtyard breathe some new life into that area of the park.

For those looking to head to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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