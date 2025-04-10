Werther's Original x Walt Disney World - Enter to Win a Trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth When You Buy Werther's Original Products

In celebration of National Caramel Day, Werther’s Original is throwing a sweepstakes where you could win a Walt Disney World vacation for you and your family.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World and Werther’s Original are teaming up to celebrate caramel in a brand new sweepstakes.

Werther’s holds a special place for Disney fans as EPCOT

The Werther’s Original Spring Sweepstakes is easy to enter! When you purchase two Werther’s Original products, head here

The vacation consists of airfare, 3 nights in two standard rooms at a selected Walt Disney World hotel, up to 6 4-Day Park Hopper tickets, up to 6 1-Day Water Park tickets, and transportation to and from Orlando International Airport. If the winner is within a 200 mile radius of Walt Disney World, transportation will not be provided.

Up to 10 entries can be made per person, each must prove purchase of two Werther’s Original products.

A winner will be chosen on July 8th, 2025.

You can learn more about the sweet sweepstakes here

This past week, the Karamell-Küche store that sells the delicious treat celebrated National Caramel Day with the addition of a new map of Germany.

You can check it out here

