Get Ready for a Sugar Rush: Disney Destiny Brings Wreck-It Ralph’s Candy Kingdom to Life
Life-size statues of Ralph and Vanellope will feature within Disney’s Oceaneer Club.
Disney’s Oceaneer Club aboard the Disney Destiny will be a little extra sweet, with the candy-filled addition of characters from Wreck-It Ralph.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog’s ongoing Disney Destiny Ship’s Log has revealed that young guests of Disney’s Oceaneer Club – the youth club aboard all Disney Cruise Line ships – will be transported to the candy-filled world of Sugar Rush from Wreck-It Ralph aboard the Disney Destiny.
- Disney Imagineers are bringing the video game to life at the entrance of the Youth Activities area by incorporating colorful sweets into every detail, from the candy-shaped lighting fixtures to the custom carpet designed to look like the speedway from the film (with chocolate and caramel sauce outlining the racetracks!).
- Most excellently, the space will include life-size statues of Wreck-It Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz – which Disney is somewhat loosely tying into the ship’s heroes and villains theme.
- Imagineer Meg Tracy, one of the creative minds behind the statues, is pictured reviewing the paint treatment to ensure each shade perfectly matches the animated characters from the film.
- This isn’t the first time Wreck-It Ralph has come to Disney Cruise Line, as the Disney Dream features Vanellope’s Sweets and Treats, complete with statues of Vanellope and King Candy.
More on the Disney Destiny:
- The Disney Destiny will sail its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in November 2025, followed by an inaugural season of four and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
- Guests will be able to step into The Sanctum, a lounge inspired by the iconic Sanctum Sanctorum as seen in Doctor Strange and other Marvel films.
- A new look at the upcoming ship’s Grand Hall was recently unveiled, featuring an appearance from the mischievous Loki.
- Get a sneak peek at the Hercules musical coming to the ship.
- Check out merchandise that will be available aboard the Disney Destiny.
- For all the latest news from the Disney Destiny, be sure to follow along with our Disney Destiny tag.
