Two Crimes, One Answer: "20/20" Investigates the Desperate and Disturbing Links Between Two Young Women

Tonight on an all-new 20/20, a connection is drawn between a young woman that went missing and another who was found brutally beaten to death in a nearby town. In fact, one victim had there answers to both crimes in her hand.

What's Happening:

After a night out, 19-year-old Kenia Monge appeared to need help getting home. That’s when the owner/baker of a small granola bar business stepped in to assist, offering her a ride in his van. But Kenia never made it home and was never heard from again.

Months later, another young woman in a nearby town was found in a coma, brutally beaten and clinging to life. When police started the investigation into the attack, it led detectives to question whether they were connected — and shockingly discovered that one of the women was holding the answer to both cases right in her hand

20/20: Evil at the Door airs Friday, May 29, from 9:00–11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

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