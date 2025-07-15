The Mysterious Disappearance of Alissa Turney Revisited in This Week’s Rebroadcast of “20/20”

A "20/20" episode that originally aired in September 2023 is set to re-air on ABC this week.

This week, ABC will re-air an episode of 20/20 from 2023 exploring the mysterious disappearance of Alissa Turney, and the acquittal of her stepfather, Michael.

What’s Happening:

In May 2001, 17-year-old Alissa Turney disappeared on the last day of her junior year. Alissa was initially seen as a runaway case, but authorities continued to grow suspicious of something more nefarious as time passed.

20/20 explores the twists and turns of the case, including a false confession from a serial killer, the discovery of pipe bombs, and a murder trial acquittal, building on original ABC News reporting from when Alissa disappeared in 2001.

The two-hour program features an interview with Alissa's stepfather, Michael Turney ― who was acquitted of murdering Alissa in 2023 — whose 2009 interview with ABC News authorities played a key role in the investigation and at his trial.

The program also includes exclusive interviews with Stuart Somershoe and William Anderson, the lead detectives on the case; James Turney, son of Michael Turney; true crime podcaster Ottavia McHenry, who covered the case; and attorneys who worked on the prosecution and defense.

This episode, which originally aired on September 15th, 2023, is set to re-air Friday, July 18th, 2025 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

As this episode is a rebroadcast, with the original having aired over a year ago, those who miss its replay during the network broadcast on ABC will still be able to watch it.

Not only is it available on Hulu, but you can also catch it on the ABC website, along with other 20/20 episodes.

episodes. You can find out about some of these other episodes and cases examined by 20/20 on our page, here

