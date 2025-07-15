The Mysterious Disappearance of Alissa Turney Revisited in This Week’s Rebroadcast of “20/20”
A "20/20" episode that originally aired in September 2023 is set to re-air on ABC this week.
This week, ABC will re-air an episode of 20/20 from 2023 exploring the mysterious disappearance of Alissa Turney, and the acquittal of her stepfather, Michael.
What’s Happening:
- In May 2001, 17-year-old Alissa Turney disappeared on the last day of her junior year. Alissa was initially seen as a runaway case, but authorities continued to grow suspicious of something more nefarious as time passed.
- 20/20 explores the twists and turns of the case, including a false confession from a serial killer, the discovery of pipe bombs, and a murder trial acquittal, building on original ABC News reporting from when Alissa disappeared in 2001.
- The two-hour program features an interview with Alissa’s stepfather, Michael Turney ― who was acquitted of murdering Alissa in 2023 — whose 2009 interview with ABC News authorities played a key role in the investigation and at his trial.
- The program also includes exclusive interviews with Stuart Somershoe and William Anderson, the lead detectives on the case; James Turney, son of Michael Turney; true crime podcaster Ottavia McHenry, who covered the case; and attorneys who worked on the prosecution and defense.
- This episode, which originally aired on September 15th, 2023, is set to re-air Friday, July 18th, 2025 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
- As this episode is a rebroadcast, with the original having aired over a year ago, those who miss its replay during the network broadcast on ABC will still be able to watch it.
- Not only is it available on Hulu, but you can also catch it on the ABC website, along with other 20/20 episodes.
- You can find out about some of these other episodes and cases examined by 20/20 on our page, here.
