“Midnight Son” Audiobook Adapted Into “Blood & Myth” True-Crime Documentary at Hulu

This is but the latest in a string of true-crime docuseries arriving at the streamer.

Hulu’s latest true-crime documentary will be an adaptation of an audiobook detailing a series of violent crimes that shattered a remote Native village in Northern Alaska.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Blood & Myth .

. Based on the 2019 audiobook Midnight Son by James Dommek Jr., Isaac Kestenbaum and Josie Holtzman, the story sheds new light on a real-life mystery that pits Native American folklore against the U.S. justice system.

by James Dommek Jr., Isaac Kestenbaum and Josie Holtzman, the story sheds new light on a real-life mystery that pits Native American folklore against the U.S. justice system. When Dommek first learns about a string of bloody attacks in a remote Alaskan community, the details don’t add up. At the center of the rampage is an unlikely fugitive: Teddy Kyle Smith, a fellow Iñupiaq man and actor who was greatly admired within his tribe. The mystery only deepens when Teddy is finally apprehended and makes a shocking claim: while out in the wilderness, he had a frightening encounter with Iñukuns — sinister beings well-known and long-feared by the Iñupiaq people – and that they had guided his violent actions.

To the Western courts, Teddy’s tale of Iñukuns fell on deaf ears. But having grown up north of the Arctic Circle, Dommek knew all too well of the frightening stories of “the little people" – whose existence is accepted as fact by northern Native communities and supported by first-person accounts and chilling sightings. Obsessed by the story, he embarked on a journey back to the village to uncover the truth behind what Smith allegedly saw in those mountains. Was it possible that those myths from his childhood were true? In search of answers, his years-long odyssey took him deep into the heart of uncharted Alaska, where myth and reality collide, and where he must confront his own demons to unravel the mystery behind the Iñukuns.

Directed by Kahlil Hudson, Blood & Myth will premiere September 4th on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+

More True Crime on Hulu: