"Bluey" Returning to the Big Screen in the United Kingdom for a Playdate with Friends

"Bluey at the Cinema: Playdates with Friends Collection" hits the big screen in the UK on Friday, March 27.

Bluey is heading to the big screen, at least in the United Kingdom, for a special hour-long compilation of eight episodes.

What's Happening:

Coming soon to cinemas across the UK, Bluey at the Cinema: Playdates with Friends Collection is a collection of eight episodes from the show's three series – all celebrating play, imagination, friendship and family.

The compilation brings together some of Bluey’s most beloved games, including Shadowlands and Octopus, while spotlighting special friendship moments in episodes such as Circus and Slide, and delivering plenty of joy, laughter and big-screen fun for audiences of all ages.

This compilation of episodes will be available at Vue and other cinema chains across UK & IE.

Tickets are now available for the UK release on March 27.

Later in the spring, the compilation will also make its way to Spain, Poland, Italy, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, according to Variety.

Bluey previously had two theatrical outings in Europe – Bluey at the Cinema: Family Trip Collection (August 2024) and Bluey at the Cinema: Let’s Play Chef Collection (May 2025) – which together surpassed 1 million admissions collectively across EMEA.

What They're Saying:

Dwayne Clarke, head of marketing for Bluey – U.K. and EMEA: “Bluey at the Cinema has become a really special way for families to come together and experience the show in a shared, joyful setting. We’re incredibly grateful to the BBC Studios Kids and Family team, alongside Joe Brumm and Ludo Studio, whose creativity and care continue to shape the world of Bluey.”

More Fun with Bluey: