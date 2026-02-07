"The Bob's Burgers Music Album" Gets Amazon Exclusive Vinyl Release

The vinyl release comes almost a decade after the album was initially released.

Fans of Bob's Burgers and physical media will be excited to know that an album of the show's songs is coming soon to vinyl.

Amazon will soon be exclusively releasing a vinyl version of The Bob's Burgers Music Album, which has been available in other formats since 2017.

This Amazon exclusive edition comes on a ketchup and mustard splatter vinyl which is limited to 500 copies.

The vinyl, and the previously released album features 107 songs from the first 107 episodes, plus five special cover versions of songs from the show.

Originally broadcast within the episodes, these songs appear here in their freestanding glory for the first time.

The Bob's Burgers Music Album vinyl retails for $34.98 and is now available to pre-order for release on March 20, 2026.

Last year, Fox ordered four additional seasons of Bob's Burgers alongside its contemporaries: Family Guy, The Simpsons and American Dad.

You can watch all episodes of Bob's Burgers anytime on Hulu.

