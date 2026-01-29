Caitlin Reilly Joins ABC Comedy Pilot "Do You Want Kids?" from Rachel Bloom

The familiar face will appear alongside Rachel Bloom, Rory Scovel and Pete Gardner in the pilot.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Caitlin Reilly is the latest to join the cast of ABC's comedy pilot from Rachel Bloom, Do You Want Kids?

What's Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Caitlin Reilly is joining Rachel Bloom and Rory Scovel in ABC's half-hour comedy pilot Do You Want Kids?
  • Hailing from 20th Television, Do You Want Kids? is about Rosie (Bloom) and Alex Zilbalodis (Scovel) who in one universe have a baby and the other do not, and the many ways that huge decision alters their lives.
  • Reilly will play Michelle, Alex’s buttoned-up sister about to embark upon a late-in-life-Rumsrpinga.
  • The actress is known for her roles in series such as Hacks, I Love LA,  It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
  • Pete Gardner also recently joined the pilot as Freddy, the gruff patriarch of the Zilbalodis family – replacing Daniel Stern, who was fired from the series.
  • Also joining the series is Mad TV alum Stephnie Weir, who will play Carol, a sweet Orange County mom who is very excited to become a grandmother.
  • In addition to starring, the project is also written by Bloom alongside her husband, Dan Gregor.
  • The pilot will be directed by Trent O'Donnell.

More Disney TV News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now