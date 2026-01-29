Caitlin Reilly Joins ABC Comedy Pilot "Do You Want Kids?" from Rachel Bloom
The familiar face will appear alongside Rachel Bloom, Rory Scovel and Pete Gardner in the pilot.
Caitlin Reilly is the latest to join the cast of ABC's comedy pilot from Rachel Bloom, Do You Want Kids?
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Caitlin Reilly is joining Rachel Bloom and Rory Scovel in ABC's half-hour comedy pilot Do You Want Kids?
- Hailing from 20th Television, Do You Want Kids? is about Rosie (Bloom) and Alex Zilbalodis (Scovel) who in one universe have a baby and the other do not, and the many ways that huge decision alters their lives.
- Reilly will play Michelle, Alex’s buttoned-up sister about to embark upon a late-in-life-Rumsrpinga.
- The actress is known for her roles in series such as Hacks, I Love LA, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
- Pete Gardner also recently joined the pilot as Freddy, the gruff patriarch of the Zilbalodis family – replacing Daniel Stern, who was fired from the series.
- Also joining the series is Mad TV alum Stephnie Weir, who will play Carol, a sweet Orange County mom who is very excited to become a grandmother.
- In addition to starring, the project is also written by Bloom alongside her husband, Dan Gregor.
- The pilot will be directed by Trent O'Donnell.
