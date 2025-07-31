Hulu's Latest True Crime Docuseries Documents the Five-Year Search That Captivated the Nation
"Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge" focuses on the 2017 murders of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana.
ABC News Studios has debuted the trailer for their latest true crime docuseries for Hulu, Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge.
What’s Happening:
- Following the success of other true crime docuseries such as The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer, Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit, and Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari, Hulu is continuing its goal to solidify its place at the forefront of true crime content.
- On August 5th, Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge will debut as the first of three new true crime docuseries for the month.
- In 2017, the bodies of two teenage girls, Abigail and Liberty, were discovered in the bucolic town of Delphi, Indiana. This led to a five-year-long search that gripped the nation and haunted this close-knit community. But what set this case apart wasn’t just the shocking brutality of the crime, but also the chilling piece of evidence found on Libby’s phone.
- The three-part series Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge is a wide-lensed view of the case that captured headlines and unraveled this tight-knit community, revisiting their trauma as the anxious public waited years for a break in the case.
- The series also explores the arrest of Richard Allen, a local man accused and convicted of the vicious murders in 2024. The case includes stunning claims, theories and bizarre evidence that set social media ablaze with ruled out alternative hypotheses and other possible suspects.
- Richard’s wife Kathy is also featured in an exclusive interview, who shares her story and personal photos from her relationship with the convicted murderer.
- Also featured is an interview with John Galipeau, the former Warden at Westville Correctional Facility, where Richard Allen was held. Newly released interrogation footage and prison calls between Richard and Kathy and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the defense’s trial prep bring the series full circle.
- Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge premieres Tuesday, August 5th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.
