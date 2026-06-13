Country's Biggest Stars Hit Primetime as "CMA Fest" Returns to ABC Later This Month

Get ready for the ultimate country music experience!

Country music’s biggest summer celebration is headed back to primetime, as CMA Fest returns to ABC with a lineup of some of country music's biggest superstars.

What's Happening:

Filmed during the 53rd annual CMA Fest in Nashville from June 4 through June 7, this year's CMA Fest promises to once again showcase massive stadium performances, surprise collaborations, and emotional moments from some of country music’s biggest names.

This year’s three-hour concert special will be hosted by country music star Riley Green and Lara Spencer, marking the duo’s first time leading the annual television event.

The special is set to air Thursday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with streaming available the next day on Hulu.

Featured CMA Fest performers this year include: Bailey Zimmerman Blake Shelton The Band Perry Brothers Osborne Carly Pearce Cody Johnson Deana Carter Ella Langley Fetty Wap Florida Georgia Line Gretchen Wilson HARDY Jason Aldean Jelly Roll Jordan Davis Keith Urban Lainey Wilson Luke Bryan Michael McDonald Molly Tuttle The Red Clay Strays Ricky Skaggs Riley Green Russell Dickerson Shaboozey Shay Morgan Stephen Wilson Jr. Tim McGraw Tucker Wetmore Zach Top



This year's event is sponsored by SoFi, who will be spotlighting exciting performances, including country legend Deana Carter and a first-ever live performance of Shaboozey’s newest single, “Cowgirl.”

Country music fans can already look forward to next year’s celebration, as the 54th CMA Fest is set to return to Nashville from Thursday, June 10, through Sunday, June 13, 2027.

The televised special continues a decades-long tradition for the Country Music Association. What began in 1972 as Fan Fair, a modest gathering with roughly 5,000 attendees, has grown into the longest-running country music festival in the world.

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