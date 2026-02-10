John Leguizamo Transforms into Pablo Escobar for Hulu's New Spanish Language Series "Dear Killer Nannies"
Catch the first teaser for the new Hulu series!
Hulu has released a teaser for their new Spanish language Original Series, Dear Killer Nannies, starring John Leguizamo.
What's Happening:
- Hulu's new Spanish drama series Dear Killer Nannies is inspired by the childhood and upbringing of Juan Pablo Escobar, son of Colombian narcoterrorist Pablo Escobar Gaviria.
- The show is narrated from the perspective of Escobar's son in his childhood, the relationship he had with his father, his environment and with the hitmen hired to protect him, who in turn became his improvised "nannies."
- The prominent cast is led by John Leguizamo as Pablo Escobar Gaviria, and also includes:
- Janer Villareal (Juan Pablo as a teenager)
- Miguel Tamayo (Juan Pablo as a child)
- Miguel Ángel García (Juan Pablo as a child),
- Laura Rodríguez (Victoria Henao)
- Juanita Molina (Angie)
- Julián Zuluaga (Rodri)
- Rafael Zea (El Dorado)
- Danharry Colorado (Tina)
- Julián Bustamante (Yerry)
- Julián Díaz (Lagaña)
- Melanie Dell' Olmo (Andrea Ochoa)
- Andrés Delgado (Kiss)
- Carmen Electra (Margarete)
- No release date for Dear Killer Nannies has been revealed at this time, other than it will be coming soon.
