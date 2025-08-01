Dr. Phillips Center Acquires Two Parcels in Downtown Orlando for Future Development
It's new horizons ahead for the Dr. Phillips Center!
The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Orlando has announced the acquisition of two key parcels, opening up the road to future development.
What’s Happening:
- The Dr. Phillips Center has acquired two parcels of land in Downtown Orlando, located at 42. E Jackson St. and 36 E. Jackson St.
- Together, the two properties comprise a total parcel size of 43,948 square feet. With the venue consistently running near full capacity, acquiring these parcels paves the way for future development to meet growing demand and create new opportunities for high-impact events, free programming, arts and wellness initiatives, performances and community engagement.
- These acquisitions equal a $10.39 million investment, reflecting Dr. Phillips Center’s long-term vision to increase access, elevate experiences and reinforce its role as a cultural and economic anchor in the heart of Central Florida.
- Short-term uses for the parcels include administrative office space and guest parking, while plans for future development are completed.
- Further details on the development plans will be shared at a later date.
What They’re Saying:
- Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO of Dr. Phillips Center: “Our promise has always been to elevate arts and community. This acquisition brings us closer to completing a vision that is already thriving, positioning us to grow our cultural and economic impact."
Broadway Shows at Dr. Phillips Center:
- The Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center often holds touring runs of popular Broadway shows, including a few Disney projects. We’ve had the chance to attend many of these, and you can check out a selection of our reviews at the links below:
