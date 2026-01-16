Comedian Erik Griffin Joins “Behemoth!” – Tony Gilroy’s Latest Movie for Searchlight Pictures

The new movie will stars Pedro Pascal, Will Arnett and Olivia Wilde.

Comedian Erik Griffin is the latest to join the star-studded cast of Searchlight Pictures' upcoming film Behemoth! from Andor creator Tony Gilroy.

Deadline reports that Griffin, a comedian known for his role in Workaholics, has landed an undisclosed role in director Tony Gilroy's Behemoth!

Almost nothing is known about the storyline for Behemoth! beyond the enthusiastic title as yet, except that Gilroy has previously said the film involves a cellist.

Also featured in the film's cast are Pedro Pascal, Will Arnett, Olivia Wilde and Eva Victor.

Arnett joined the cast just last week, replacing David Harbour, who is rumored to have stepped away to take time to rest after the massive rollout of Stranger Things Season 5.

In addition to writing and directing the film, Gilroy is also set to produce the film with Sanne Wohlenberg.

