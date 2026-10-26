ESPN's "E60" Explores Violence Against Kenya’s Female Runners in New Documentary "Still They Run"

The powerful new documentary examines the growing threat of gender-based violence facing Kenya’s most successful female distance runners.

A powerful new ESPN E60 documentary shines a light on the disturbing rise of violence against Kenya’s elite female runners and the dangers that can come with their success.

What's Happening:

Kenyan women have dominated distance running for years, winning the past seven New York City Marathons. However, their success has also made them targets of gender-based violence in their home country.

A new ESPN E60 documentary, Still They Run, explores the growing dangers facing Kenya’s female runners, including how financial success can put their lives at risk.

Over a three-year period, four female runners were murdered in Kenya, with their partners allegedly responsible following financial disputes.

The documentary examines the stories of two athletes who became victims of violence, while also following a rising running star and those working to protect her from a similar fate.

Through interviews with Kenyan athletes, journalists and officials, the film explores the cultural, financial and systemic issues contributing to the violence.

Featuring reporting by ESPN's Sam Borden, Still They Run premieres Sunday, November 1, at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, with on-demand streaming afterward through the ESPN App.

The documentary was produced and directed by Lyndsey Armacost and Juanita Ceballos, with a companion article by Borden arriving on ESPN.com on October 30.

ESPN's November 1 coverage will also include the New York City Marathon live on ESPN2 from 8:00–11:30 a.m. ET, followed by the television premiere of The Endless Race at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

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