ESPN's "E60" Explores Violence Against Kenya’s Female Runners in New Documentary "Still They Run"
The powerful new documentary examines the growing threat of gender-based violence facing Kenya’s most successful female distance runners.
A powerful new ESPN E60 documentary shines a light on the disturbing rise of violence against Kenya’s elite female runners and the dangers that can come with their success.
What's Happening:
- Kenyan women have dominated distance running for years, winning the past seven New York City Marathons. However, their success has also made them targets of gender-based violence in their home country.
- A new ESPN E60 documentary, Still They Run, explores the growing dangers facing Kenya’s female runners, including how financial success can put their lives at risk.
- Over a three-year period, four female runners were murdered in Kenya, with their partners allegedly responsible following financial disputes.
- The documentary examines the stories of two athletes who became victims of violence, while also following a rising running star and those working to protect her from a similar fate.
- Through interviews with Kenyan athletes, journalists and officials, the film explores the cultural, financial and systemic issues contributing to the violence.
- Featuring reporting by ESPN's Sam Borden, Still They Run premieres Sunday, November 1, at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, with on-demand streaming afterward through the ESPN App.
- The documentary was produced and directed by Lyndsey Armacost and Juanita Ceballos, with a companion article by Borden arriving on ESPN.com on October 30.
- ESPN's November 1 coverage will also include the New York City Marathon live on ESPN2 from 8:00–11:30 a.m. ET, followed by the television premiere of The Endless Race at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
More ESPN News:
- A little Disney magic and ESPN sports spirit made their way to Connecticut Children’s, bringing Halloween fun and special surprises to young patients and their families.
- A new five-part ESPN Original series, the big leagues, follows brothers Mike and Paul Rabil as they work to grow professional lacrosse and turn their leagues into major players in American sports.
- Disney’s Super Bowl LXI broadcast plans are frustrating ABC affiliates concerned about viewership and ad revenue.
- Super Bowl LXI is headed to a galaxy far, far away, as ESPN, Lucasfilm, Disney, and the NFL will present Star Wars Funday Football.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now