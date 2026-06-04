ABC News Live Tells the Story of the "Mayor of Skid Row" in New Documentary Debuting Tomorrow
ABC News captures the harsh truths of Skid Row.
ABC News Live will debut a new documentary this week detailing the harsh realities of living in the epicenter of Los Angeles’ homeless crisis.
What's Happening:
- ABC News’ new documentary, Finding Mango: To Live and Die on Skid Row, follows Mango, a charismatic Florida transplant who lived on Skid Row and became a well-known figure within the community.
- First introduced to viewers in 2020 while ABC News’ Nightline cameras were embedded with Los Angeles Fire Station 9, Mango was living in a tent just outside the station.
- Over six years, ABC News documented Mango’s life, capturing his efforts to show the realities faced by unhoused residents living on Skid Row.
- Known as the unofficial “mayor” of Skid Row, Mango helped neighbors, fostered a sense of community, and even assisted firefighters by directing traffic during emergency situations.
- The documentary explores the complex realities of life on Skid Row, including homelessness, addiction, mental health challenges, loss, and the daily struggles faced by one of Los Angeles’ most vulnerable populations.
- Through Mango’s story, viewers gain an intimate look at the people, relationships, and resilience found within the Skid Row community.
- Finding Mango: To Live and Die on Skid Row premieres Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. EDT on Disney+, Hulu and ABC News Live.
- ABC News Live is available across multiple platforms, including Roku, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, and the ABC News apps.
More Disney TV News:
- Hulu is developing a new private investigator drama titled Suspect, based on Scott Turow's 2022 novel of the same name.
- SNL star and comedian Marcello Hernández has been tapped to host this year's ESPYS as they return to New York City next month.
- Fans looking forward to Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi can see the first episode at this year's Anime Expo in Los Angeles.
- FX has revealed the title to their upcoming spinoff of Snowfall, coming later this year to FX and Hulu.
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