Star Wars Creator George Lucas Lends His Voice to "Minions & Monsters"

George Lucas makes his return to the world of filmmaking in an unexpected manner.

Star Wars creator George Lucas is making a rather unexpected move, as he will be lending his voice to a character in Illumination's Minions & Monsters.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Lucas, who has been retired from the world show business for quite some time now, will be providing a voice in the latest Minions film, Minions & Monsters.

Illumination founder Chris Meledandri revealed in an interview just how Lucas ended up in the film: "I had this privilege of meeting George about two years ago, and what led to my meeting him is how much he loves Illumination movies, and specifically Despicable Me, and even more specifically, the Minions. It was such a thrill to learn that and then to share it with the team, because obviously he’s among a very small group of people who the entire studio shares a level of respect for that is just off the charts." "An idea for a character came up out of the story, and so I said to Pierre [Coffin], who co-wrote the movie with Brian Lynch, and Bill Ryan, who produces with me on the film, and I just said, ‘Well, what if we could get George?’ And they’re like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I had no idea, but I got such a fast yes."

Lucas' lines for the film were recorded in France, where he also expressed his openness to doing more voice work.

Since selling Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012, Lucas has been largely absent from the world of filmmaking.

However, he will be opening the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles on September 22. The museum's inaugural Cinema Exhibition will naturally focus on Star Wars.

In 2025, George Lucas made his first ever San Diego Comic-Con appearance to promote the museum alongside Guillermo del Toro, with subsequent panels including filmmakers like Robert Rodriguez at LA Comic Con and Martin Scorsese at New York Comic Con.

Minions & Monsters hits theaters everywhere on Friday, July 1.

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