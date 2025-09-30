Hulu's Original Animated Sitcom "Solar Opposites" Is Now Streaming In an Unexpected Place

The Shlorpians are going to... Netflix?

For over five years, the Hulu original animated series Solar Opposites has been entertaining viewers exclusively on the Disney-owned streaming service. And now we’ve noticed that it has popped up in a most unexpected place… one of Hulu’s chief competitors, Netflix.

What’s happening:

20th Century Animation’s Hulu original sitcom Solar Opposites has popped up on Netflix of all places.

One wonders if this might become a trend, as The Walt Disney Company seeks additional ways to monetize its existing properties and content. Licensing out shows that were created as Hulu or even Disney+ streaming exclusives might prove lucrative for the media conglomerate.

Solar Opposites was created by Rick and Morty veterans Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan. Roiland also voiced Korvo, one of the main characters on the show, until personal issues forced him to resign after season 3. He was replaced by Legion star Dan Stevens.

All five existing seasons of Solar Opposites and their respective holiday specials are now available to view on Netflix, while the sixth (and sadly final) season of the show is set to debut on Hulu less than two weeks from now, on Monday, October 13th. The earlier seasons remain on Hulu as well.

