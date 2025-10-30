Is Death the End? Paranormal Claims Are Put to the Test in This Week's "IMPACT x Nightline"
What if death isn’t the end? This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline shines a spotlight on paranormal investigators that claim there's more beyond this life.
What’s Happening:
- In a special Halloween edition of the streaming-exclusive docuseries, correspondent Ashan Singh explores the deep cultural fascination with horror, ghost stories and what happens after death.
- The episode features new interviews with near-death “experiencers” like country singer Gabby Mooney and references high-profile brushes with death, including actor Jeremy Renner’s 2023 snowplow accident.
- Singh travels to the allegedly haunted town of Globe, Arizona, where he joins paranormal investigators inside the infamous 1910 Gila County Jail. There, he says he experiences spine-tingling moments and reports on firsthand accounts from those who claim to have seen, felt and even communicated with spirits.
- Balancing belief with skepticism, the episode also includes voices from the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry, offering scientific counterpoints to the supernatural claims.
- Additional new interviews include the following:
- Mandy Mazzei, paranormal investigator
- Jade Capasso, paranormal investigator
- Kenny Biddle, chief investigator, Committee for Skeptical Inquiry
- Jeffrey Long, founder, Near-Death Experience Research Foundation
- IMPACT x Nightline: Back From The Dead is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
