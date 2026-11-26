Clayton Echard Recounts Pregnancy Fraud Case in New "IMPACT x Nightline" Episode
The former Bachelor discusses the years-long case in "Mother of Lies," now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
Former Bachelor star Clayton Echard is sharing his side of a pregnancy fraud case in a new episode of IMPACT x Nightline.
What's Happening:
- Clayton Echard thought he had left reality TV behind after losing out on love, but when a one-night encounter with a woman he met online spirals into what he says was a bizarre one-sided obsession, Echard finds himself at the center of a shocking pregnancy claim, a dramatic courtroom showdown and a years-long battle to uncover the truth.
- The episode features a new interview with Echard, who led season 26 of The Bachelor, along with conversations with podcasters, attorneys and a journalist who have followed the case.
- Laura Owens filed a paternity lawsuit against Echard in 2023. In August 2026, she pleaded guilty to four felony counts in cases involving Echard and another man.
- Owens was sentenced to 30 days in jail and probation and was just released on November 22.
- Other interviewees featured in the episode include:
- Stephanie Parker, host of She’s All Bach
- Nick Viall, former Bachelor and host of The Viall Files
- Rachel Juarez, attorney for Michael Marraccini
- Channa Lloyd, trial lawyer and managing partner at The Cochran Firm
- Ashley Nordman, host of the Not Ashamed podcast
- Josh Margolin, chief investigative reporter for ABC News
- IMPACT x Nightline: Mother of Lies is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
More Disney TV News:
- ABC has greenlit a new singing competition series, Who's in the Band?, set to be hosted by KPop Demon Hunters singer Rei Ami.
- Big news from the ballroom as Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro is heading to Los Angeles after being renewed for a second season.
- The stars of Only Murders in London celebrated the premiere of the new season in style in London.
- Disney+ has officially greenlit the live-action series follow-up to the 2006 film Aquamarine.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now