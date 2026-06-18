Mystery at Sea: "IMPACT x Nightline" Investigates the Disappearance of Lynette Hooker

"IMPACT x Nightline – Last Voyage: The Disappearance of Lynette Hooker" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
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This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline investigates what happened to Lynette Hooker after she went missing in the Bahamas.

What's Happening:

  • Brian and Lynette Hooker, a married Michigan couple, shared a passion for sailing, even selling their house to set out to travel on their boat, “The Soulmate.” The couple lived what appeared to be a carefree life until Lynette went missing in the Bahamas. By all appearances, their relationship was a happy one, but was that the case in private? What questions do authorities have for Brian, who was the last person to see her alive?
  • On IMPACT x Nightline, Lynette’s family and friends, including her mother and daughter, speak out, and are desperate for the truth: What happened to Lynette Hooker?
  • The episode features key interviews with Lynette’s husband, Brian Hooker; daughter, Karli Aylesworth; mother, Darlene Hamlett; and childhood friend Rachel Shaw.
  • Additional interviews include the following:
    • Blaine and Marnee Stevenson, friends of Brian and Lynette Hooker
    • Cindy and Tony Saltarski, former neighbors of Brian and Lynette Hooker
    • Terrel Butler, Brian Hooker’s Bahamian attorney
    • Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal analyst
    • Victor Oquendo, ABC News correspondent
    • Josh Margolin, ABC News chief investigative reporter
    • Luke Barr, ABC News Justice & Homeland Security reporter
    • Nancy Grace, ABC News legal contributor
    • Captain Sean Paul Tortora, master mariner
  • IMPACT x Nightline – Last Voyage: The Disappearance of Lynette Hooker is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

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