Mystery at Sea: "IMPACT x Nightline" Investigates the Disappearance of Lynette Hooker

Brian and Lynette Hooker, a married Michigan couple, shared a passion for sailing, even selling their house to set out to travel on their boat, “The Soulmate.” The couple lived what appeared to be a carefree life until Lynette went missing in the Bahamas. By all appearances, their relationship was a happy one, but was that the case in private? What questions do authorities have for Brian, who was the last person to see her alive?