Mystery at Sea: "IMPACT x Nightline" Investigates the Disappearance of Lynette Hooker
"IMPACT x Nightline – Last Voyage: The Disappearance of Lynette Hooker" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline investigates what happened to Lynette Hooker after she went missing in the Bahamas.
What's Happening:
- Brian and Lynette Hooker, a married Michigan couple, shared a passion for sailing, even selling their house to set out to travel on their boat, “The Soulmate.” The couple lived what appeared to be a carefree life until Lynette went missing in the Bahamas. By all appearances, their relationship was a happy one, but was that the case in private? What questions do authorities have for Brian, who was the last person to see her alive?
- On IMPACT x Nightline, Lynette’s family and friends, including her mother and daughter, speak out, and are desperate for the truth: What happened to Lynette Hooker?
- The episode features key interviews with Lynette’s husband, Brian Hooker; daughter, Karli Aylesworth; mother, Darlene Hamlett; and childhood friend Rachel Shaw.
- Additional interviews include the following:
- Blaine and Marnee Stevenson, friends of Brian and Lynette Hooker
- Cindy and Tony Saltarski, former neighbors of Brian and Lynette Hooker
- Terrel Butler, Brian Hooker’s Bahamian attorney
- Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal analyst
- Victor Oquendo, ABC News correspondent
- Josh Margolin, ABC News chief investigative reporter
- Luke Barr, ABC News Justice & Homeland Security reporter
- Nancy Grace, ABC News legal contributor
- Captain Sean Paul Tortora, master mariner
- IMPACT x Nightline – Last Voyage: The Disappearance of Lynette Hooker is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
More Hulu News:
- Janelle James is developing a new Hulu comedy entitled Rock City, created with Happy Endings creator David Caspe.
- Whether you're an animation fan, a reality TV fan or want to celebrate America's 250th – there's something for everyone next month on Hulu.
- Midway through the airing of its second season, Hulu original series Rivals has been renewed for Season 3.
- Seven new guest stars, including two former Doctors from Doctor Who, have joined Season 6 of Only Murders in the Building.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now