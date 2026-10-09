"IMPACT x Nightline" Examines the Assault Allegations Surrounding the So-Called "Cornell Seven"

"IMPACT x Nightline: The Cornell Seven" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

This week’s episode of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline examines the sexual assault allegations involving a Cornell University fraternity that have garnered national attention.

What's Happening:

  • A brand-new episode of the streaming-exclusive magazine news series delves into the Cornell fraternity rape allegations drawing national attention.
  • As Jane Doe’s claims ignite a social media storm, what comes next for the so-called Cornell Seven? IMPACT x Nightline investigates, speaking with current and former Cornell students, the student journalists whose dogged reporting brought the story into national headlines, and attorneys on both sides of the case.
  • Interviews featured in the episode include the following: 
    • Sophia Dasser, editor-in-chief, The Cornell Daily Sun 
    • Cereese Qusba, senior editor, The Cornell Daily Sun  
    • Thomas Giuffra, attorney for Jane Doe  
    • Jeremy Saland, attorney for the accused Cornell student  
    • Andrew Miltenberg, attorney for accused student Gillio Lopes  
    • Helene M. Weiss, former sex crimes prosecutor  
    • Sami Sage, Cornell University graduate, author and founder, Betches Media  
    • Matthew Van Houten, Tompkins County district attorney  
    • Aaron Katersky, ABC News chief investigative correspondent 
    • Sasha Pezenik, ABC News investigative reporter  
    • Peter Charalambous, ABC News reporter  
    • Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal analyst  
    • Ameera, graduate student, Cornell University  
    • Holden, student, Cornell University  
    • Noor, student, Cornell University  
    • Devin, graduate student, Cornell University 
  • IMPACT x Nightline: The Cornell Seven is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

More Hulu News:

  • Havana Rose Liu is set to star in a new FX crime drama pilot from Hiro Murai and Wong Kar Wai, following a small-time criminal thrust into a dangerous world of wealth and power.
  • A remastered version of the first arc of Dragon Ball Super, the 2015 continuation of the influential and popular anime franchise, is coming to Hulu.
  • Hulu has shared the premiere date and a first look at their new football drama The Land.
  • Get ready for another round of scandals, secrets, and stilettos with the trailer for the second season of Ryan Murphy’s legal drama All’s Fair.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now