"IMPACT x Nightline" Examines the Assault Allegations Surrounding the So-Called "Cornell Seven"
"IMPACT x Nightline: The Cornell Seven" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
This week’s episode of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline examines the sexual assault allegations involving a Cornell University fraternity that have garnered national attention.
What's Happening:
- A brand-new episode of the streaming-exclusive magazine news series delves into the Cornell fraternity rape allegations drawing national attention.
- As Jane Doe’s claims ignite a social media storm, what comes next for the so-called Cornell Seven? IMPACT x Nightline investigates, speaking with current and former Cornell students, the student journalists whose dogged reporting brought the story into national headlines, and attorneys on both sides of the case.
- Interviews featured in the episode include the following:
- Sophia Dasser, editor-in-chief, The Cornell Daily Sun
- Cereese Qusba, senior editor, The Cornell Daily Sun
- Thomas Giuffra, attorney for Jane Doe
- Jeremy Saland, attorney for the accused Cornell student
- Andrew Miltenberg, attorney for accused student Gillio Lopes
- Helene M. Weiss, former sex crimes prosecutor
- Sami Sage, Cornell University graduate, author and founder, Betches Media
- Matthew Van Houten, Tompkins County district attorney
- Aaron Katersky, ABC News chief investigative correspondent
- Sasha Pezenik, ABC News investigative reporter
- Peter Charalambous, ABC News reporter
- Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal analyst
- Ameera, graduate student, Cornell University
- Holden, student, Cornell University
- Noor, student, Cornell University
- Devin, graduate student, Cornell University
- IMPACT x Nightline: The Cornell Seven is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
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