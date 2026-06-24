Bobby! "King of the Hill" Debuts Season 15 Trailer Ahead of Its July Debut

It's almost time for the return of Hank Hill and his buddies in Arlen, TX! Hulu is getting fans excited for the new season of King of the Hill with the release of a new trailer.

What's Happening:

In the 15th season of King of the Hill, Hank and Peggy settle into retirement life on Rainey Street while attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails. Meanwhile, Bobby navigates old friendships while dealing with the stresses of being an entrepreneur.

The ten episode Season 15 will premiere July 20 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The revival series stars the voices of: Mike Judge as Hank Hill Kathy Najimy as Peggy Hill Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive Pamela Adlon as Bobby Hill Johnny Hardwick / Toby Huss as Dale Gribble Ashley Gardner as Nancy Gribble Ronny Chieng as Kahn Souphanousinphone Lauren Tom as Connie Tai Leclaire as Joseph Gribble Kenneth Choi as Ted Wassanasong Ki Hong Lee as Chane Wassanasong Keith David as Brian Robertson Anthony "Citric" Campos as Emilio



In 2025, King of the Hill, which debuted way back in 1997, returned with new episodes for the first time in 15 years.

King of the Hill is sure to stick around for quite a while still, with the series already renewed through Season 17.

When Hulu first commissioned King of the Hill's return, it included two 10-episode seasons, including the upcoming Season 15, and then the series got an additional two-season renewal beyond that.

The revival season was greeted by mostly strong reviews – you can check out my thoughts on the Season 14 premiere – along with 4.4 million views around the world during its first week of release.

King of the Hill was created by Mike Judge (Beavis and Butt-Head) and Greg Daniels (The Office).

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