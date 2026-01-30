"Live with Kelly and Mark" to Host Annual "After the Oscars Show" the Morning After the 98th Oscars

Celebrate Hollywood’s most glamorous night with the fan-favorite LIVE “After the Oscars Show.”

The morning after we find out who takes home all the big wins at the 98th Oscars, Live with Kelly and Mark will present their fan-favorite After the Oscars Show.

What’s Happening:

Emmy Award-winning hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will celebrate Hollywood’s most glamorous night with the fan-favorite After the Oscars Show.

This special episode will air LIVE from the famed Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on the morning after the Oscars – Monday, March 16 – at 9 a.m. ET (check local listings)

The show will feature comedy super star Leanne Morgan, who will dish on the best moments from Hollywood’s biggest night, along with other guests who will be revealed soon.

Just like the past 15 years, during the Oscars ceremony, Kelly and Mark will be waiting in the wings, ready to speak to the Academy Award winners the very minute they walk offstage, capturing that special moment of joy (or shock) to share with millions in the Live audience across the country.

Then, the Live team jumps into action, taking over the Dolby Stage and working through the night, getting ready to welcome special celebrity guests to the stage at the break of dawn to talk about the biggest moments of the night and the best fashion, with a HUGE musical performance and more to follow.

The 2026 Academy Awards, once again hosted by Conan O’Brien, will air live on Sunday, March 15 on ABC and Hulu at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Free tickets to the After the Oscars Show are available at 1iota.com.

