"Myth Busters" Star Adam Savage Goes Behind-the-Scenes of "The Mandalorian & Grogu"

This is the way!

In celebration of the next Star Wars theatrical adventure, Adam Savage’s Tested is taking fans on a behind-the-scenes look at The Mandalorian & Grogu.

What’s Happening:

Former Myth Busters star Adam Savage is ready to travel to a galaxy far far away and he’s bringing fans with him!

Released on his YouTube channel Adam Savage’s Tested, “Adam Savage Behind the Scenes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu!” explores how the film blends practical effects, new technology, and the history of the Star Wars franchise. .

Jon Favreau and the creative team share insights on directing, set design, and production techniques.

As Savage explored the set, he learned all about the amazing ways the project came together. This includes: The production prioritized practical sets, using real Quonset huts in Los Angeles to create immersive, physical environments. Filming locations carried historical significance, linking back to Howard Hughes and a culture of innovation and craftsmanship. The film combines practical builds with cutting-edge tech, using real-time rendering (via Nvidia GPUs and VR tools) for in-camera visual effects instead of relying solely on green screens. The art team used kitbashing, repurposing vintage machinery and parts, echoing techniques pioneered by George Lucas, to achieve a realistic, lived-in look. Sets featured a neon-noir style inspired by Blade Runner, with practical lighting enhancing realism and reflections. The production emphasized miniatures and puppetry, including complex multi-operator puppets like Grogu and other creatures. The creators balanced storytelling to be accessible for newcomers while embedding deeper references for longtime fans.

While we are still about a month away from the theatrical release of The Mandalorian & Grogu, you can jump into the 20 minute behind-the-scenes look now!

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian & Grogu is expected to pick up where the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian left off.

The Empire has been defeated, but scattered Imperial warlords still pose a threat across the galaxy.

As the emerging New Republic works to safeguard what the Rebellion achieved, it turns to Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice, Grogu, for help.

Tickets for Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu are on sale now!

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