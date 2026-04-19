"Myth Busters" Star Adam Savage Goes Behind-the-Scenes of "The Mandalorian & Grogu"
This is the way!
In celebration of the next Star Wars theatrical adventure, Adam Savage’s Tested is taking fans on a behind-the-scenes look at The Mandalorian & Grogu.
What’s Happening:
- Former Myth Busters star Adam Savage is ready to travel to a galaxy far far away and he’s bringing fans with him!
- Released on his YouTube channel Adam Savage’s Tested, “Adam Savage Behind the Scenes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu!” explores how the film blends practical effects, new technology, and the history of the Star Wars franchise. .
- Jon Favreau and the creative team share insights on directing, set design, and production techniques.
- As Savage explored the set, he learned all about the amazing ways the project came together. This includes:
- The production prioritized practical sets, using real Quonset huts in Los Angeles to create immersive, physical environments.
- Filming locations carried historical significance, linking back to Howard Hughes and a culture of innovation and craftsmanship.
- The film combines practical builds with cutting-edge tech, using real-time rendering (via Nvidia GPUs and VR tools) for in-camera visual effects instead of relying solely on green screens.
- The art team used kitbashing, repurposing vintage machinery and parts, echoing techniques pioneered by George Lucas, to achieve a realistic, lived-in look.
- Sets featured a neon-noir style inspired by Blade Runner, with practical lighting enhancing realism and reflections.
- The production emphasized miniatures and puppetry, including complex multi-operator puppets like Grogu and other creatures.
- The creators balanced storytelling to be accessible for newcomers while embedding deeper references for longtime fans.
- While we are still about a month away from the theatrical release of The Mandalorian & Grogu, you can jump into the 20 minute behind-the-scenes look now!
- Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian & Grogu is expected to pick up where the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian left off.
- The Empire has been defeated, but scattered Imperial warlords still pose a threat across the galaxy.
- As the emerging New Republic works to safeguard what the Rebellion achieved, it turns to Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice, Grogu, for help.
- Tickets for Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu are on sale now!
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