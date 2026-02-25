Nostalgia Overload: "Marvel MaXimum Collection" Brings 90s Arcade Games to Modern Consoles
A retro collection of classic Marvel arcade games is coming to various consoles soon in the form of the Marvel MaXimum Collection.
What's Happening:
- Experience one of the most comprehensive gatherings of Marvel’s early gaming legacy, with every major iteration across Arcade and home consoles, this collection is a curated journey through the evolution of the 1990s Marvel Universe in pixels.
- This collection features 13 comic-to-console and handheld counterpart titles from the past, including the legendary X-Men: The Arcade Game.
- With all new music from legendary game composer Chris Huelsbeck and robust new features, Marvel MaXimum Collection is the perfect assortment of nostalgia for fans everywhere!
- This illustrious collection features games such as:
- X-Men: The Arcade Game
- Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade's Revenge
- Captain America and the Avengers
- Spider-Man/Venom: Maximum Carnage
- Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety
- Silver Surfer
- Modern bells and whistles have been added to ensure these classics are more playable than ever, including:
- Rollback Netcode in X-Men: The Arcade Game
- Save Anywhere
- In-Game Rewind
- Museum
- Cheat Menus
- and more!
