Nostalgia Overload: "Marvel MaXimum Collection" Brings 90s Arcade Games to Modern Consoles

A retro collection of classic Marvel arcade games is coming to various consoles soon in the form of the Marvel MaXimum Collection.

What's Happening:

Experience one of the most comprehensive gatherings of Marvel’s early gaming legacy, with every major iteration across Arcade and home consoles, this collection is a curated journey through the evolution of the 1990s Marvel Universe in pixels.

This collection features 13 comic-to-console and handheld counterpart titles from the past, including the legendary X-Men: The Arcade Game.

With all new music from legendary game composer Chris Huelsbeck and robust new features, Marvel MaXimum Collection is the perfect assortment of nostalgia for fans everywhere!

This illustrious collection features games such as: X-Men: The Arcade Game

Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade's Revenge

Captain America and the Avengers

Spider-Man/Venom: Maximum Carnage

Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety

Silver Surfer

Modern bells and whistles have been added to ensure these classics are more playable than ever, including: Rollback Netcode in X-Men: The Arcade Game

Save Anywhere

In-Game Rewind

Museum

Cheat Menus

and more!

Add Marvel MaXimum Collection to your wishlist today!