Nostalgia Overload: "Marvel MaXimum Collection" Brings 90s Arcade Games to Modern Consoles

No release date has been revealed yet, but be sure to add the new collection to your wishlist today!
by |
Tags: , , , ,

A retro collection of classic Marvel arcade games is coming to various consoles soon in the form of the Marvel MaXimum Collection.

What's Happening:

  • Experience one of the most comprehensive gatherings of Marvel’s early gaming legacy, with every major iteration across Arcade and home consoles, this collection is a curated journey through the evolution of the 1990s Marvel Universe in pixels.
  • This collection features 13 comic-to-console and handheld counterpart titles from the past, including the legendary X-Men: The Arcade Game.
  • With all new music from legendary game composer Chris Huelsbeck and robust new features, Marvel MaXimum Collection is the perfect assortment of nostalgia for fans everywhere!
  • This illustrious collection features games such as:
    • X-Men: The Arcade Game
    • Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade's Revenge
    • Captain America and the Avengers
    • Spider-Man/Venom: Maximum Carnage
    • Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety
    • Silver Surfer
  • Modern bells and whistles have been added to ensure these classics are more playable than ever, including:
    • Rollback Netcode in X-Men: The Arcade Game
    • Save Anywhere
    • In-Game Rewind
    • Museum
    • Cheat Menus
    • and more!
  • Add Marvel MaXimum Collection to your wishlist today!

More Marvel News: