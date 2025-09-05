More Trouble in the Arconia: “Only Murders in the Building” Trio Prepare to Visit the Mob in New Clip from Season 5

With less than a week to go until the premiere of the fifth season of "Only Murders in the Building," Hulu has shared a new clip.

There’s a new murder to solve at the Arconia, and Oliver has his qualms about visiting the mob to solve it in a new clip from Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building.

What’s Happening:

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are back to solve yet another murder in the Arconia, as the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building is set to premiere in less than a week on Tuesday, September 9th.

To drum up even more excitement for the upcoming season, a new clip has been shared, which sees Charles, Oliver and Mabel setting out to solve another murder. There's just one problem – they have to visit the mob, something which Oliver is not too excited about.

After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.

The new season features a wide cast of new and returning guest actors, including: Meryl Streep Bobby Cannavale Teddy Coluca Beanie Feldstein Jermaine Fowler Keegan-Michael Key Richard Kind Nathan Lane Téa Leoni Logan Lerman Da’Vine Joy Randolph Christoph Waltz Dianne Wiest Renée Zellweger

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ( Grace & Frankie ).

hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ( ). The first three episodes of Season 5 will debut on September 9th, with new episodes following weekly thereafter.

The first four seasons of Only Murders in the Building are streaming on Hulu Alex’s recap of the Season 4 finale

are streaming on The new season will also be accompanied by a new podcast

