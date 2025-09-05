More Trouble in the Arconia: “Only Murders in the Building” Trio Prepare to Visit the Mob in New Clip from Season 5
With less than a week to go until the premiere of the fifth season of "Only Murders in the Building," Hulu has shared a new clip.
There’s a new murder to solve at the Arconia, and Oliver has his qualms about visiting the mob to solve it in a new clip from Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building.
What’s Happening:
- Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are back to solve yet another murder in the Arconia, as the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building is set to premiere in less than a week on Tuesday, September 9th.
- To drum up even more excitement for the upcoming season, a new clip has been shared, which sees Charles, Oliver and Mabel setting out to solve another murder. There’s just one problem – they have to visit the mob, something which Oliver is not too excited about.
- After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.
- The new season features a wide cast of new and returning guest actors, including:
- Meryl Streep
- Bobby Cannavale
- Teddy Coluca
- Beanie Feldstein
- Jermaine Fowler
- Keegan-Michael Key
- Richard Kind
- Nathan Lane
- Téa Leoni
- Logan Lerman
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph
- Christoph Waltz
- Dianne Wiest
- Renée Zellweger
- Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie).
- The first three episodes of Season 5 will debut on September 9th, with new episodes following weekly thereafter.
- The first four seasons of Only Murders in the Building are streaming on Hulu, and be sure to check out Alex’s recap of the Season 4 finale.
- The new season will also be accompanied by a new podcast, hosted by series star Michael Cyril Creighton.
More Disney TV News:
- ABC has released the official trailer for the second season of High Potential, which sees Morgan return to the Los Angeles Police Department and face her most formidable foe yet.
- Fan-favorite Dr. Cox is officially returning to duty as John C. McGinley has closed a deal to return for ABC’s reboot of Scrubs.
- The Golden Bachelor is back for its second season, introducing a vibrant new cast of women ready for a chance at love with 66-year-old bachelor Mel Owens.
- Memphis to the Mountain, a three-part documentary series following a group of young climbers from South Memphis as they train for a challenging expedition, is now streaming on Hulu.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now