Popular Animated Preschool Series "Little Angel" Now Available On Disney+ with New Seasons Coming Soon

Back in May, we reported that the smash-hit preschool animated series CoComelon would be coming to Disney+ in January of 2025, and today The Walt Disney Company announced that another popular series from Moonbug Entertainment– Little Angel– is now available on the Disney-owned streaming service.

What’s happening:

The first six seasons of Little Angel (previously available to stream exclusively via Netflix) are now on Disney+ in most countries worldwide.

Season 7 of Little Angel will debut on Disney+ on Sunday, November 30th and Season 8 will be released just a month later on Wednesday, December 31st.

This streaming agreement is part of the same deal that will bring CoComelon to Disney+ this coming January.

What they’re saying:

Disney+ President Alisa Bowen: “We’re thrilled that Little Angel , with CoComelon to follow, is finding its new home on Disney+, reaching families around the world. The series joins our unparalleled portfolio that spans beloved preschool hits, blockbuster films, award-winning general entertainment, live sports, and news programming."

Moonbug Entertainment Managing Director EMEA, APAC & Global Distribution Nicolas Eglau: "The arrival of Little Angel on Disney+ is a major moment for the brand. Its playful storytelling and authentic characters have captured the hearts of families and built dedicated audiences in many parts of the world. Disney+ gives us a powerful opportunity to bring Baby John and his world to even more households globally."

