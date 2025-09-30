Popular Animated Preschool Series "Little Angel" Now Available On Disney+ with New Seasons Coming Soon

"CoComelon" is to follow.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Back in May, we reported that the smash-hit preschool animated series CoComelon would be coming to Disney+ in January of 2025, and today The Walt Disney Company announced that another popular series from Moonbug Entertainment– Little Angel– is now available on the Disney-owned streaming service.

What’s happening:

  • The first six seasons of Little Angel (previously available to stream exclusively via Netflix) are now on Disney+ in most countries worldwide.
  • Season 7 of Little Angel will debut on Disney+ on Sunday, November 30th and Season 8 will be released just a month later on Wednesday, December 31st.
  • This streaming agreement is part of the same deal that will bring CoComelon to Disney+ this coming January.

What they’re saying:

  • Disney+ President Alisa Bowen: “We’re thrilled that Little Angel, with CoComelon to follow, is finding its new home on Disney+, reaching families around the world. The series joins our unparalleled portfolio that spans beloved preschool hits, blockbuster films, award-winning general entertainment, live sports, and news programming."
  • Moonbug Entertainment Managing Director EMEA, APAC & Global Distribution Nicolas Eglau: “The arrival of Little Angel on Disney+ is a major moment for the brand. Its playful storytelling and authentic characters have captured the hearts of families and built dedicated audiences in many parts of the world. Disney+ gives us a powerful opportunity to bring Baby John and his world to even more households globally."

More Disney+ News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino