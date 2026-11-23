Rodrigo Santoro Joins Elizabeth Olsen in FX Drama "Seven Sisters"
The "Westworld" actor has landed a recurring role in the upcoming family drama.
Rodrigo Santoro is joining Elizabeth Olsen in Seven Sisters, the upcoming FX drama about a family confronting secrets brought to the surface by an unexplained voice.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Santoro has been cast in a major recurring role opposite Olsen in FX's Seven Sisters.
- Details about Santoro's character have not been disclosed at this time.
- Santoro is known for playing Hector in Westworld and Xerxes in 300. His recent credits include the film The Blue Trail.
- Olsen plays Adrienne, one of seven sisters in a close-knit family. When she begins communicating with a voice no one else can hear, the family is forced to confront long-buried secrets.
- The ensemble also includes Cristin Milioti, J. Smith-Cameron, Odessa Young, Zoë Winters, Meredith Hagner, Ryan Eggold, Anthony Edwards, Bridget Brown, Carolyn Kettig and Philip Ettinger.
- Will Arbery wrote the pilot, which was directed by Sean Durkin. The series reunites Durkin and Olsen, who worked together on Martha Marcy May Marlene.
- The pilot was ordered to series in December 2025 and is set to stream on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.
More Disney TV News:
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- Two more Elin Hilderbrand novels are headed for television development, this time at Disney’s 20th Television.
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- Disney+ has found its main cast for Afterlife with Archie, an upcoming live-action horror series that puts a zombie-filled twist on the beloved Archie Comics characters.
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