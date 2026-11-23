The "Westworld" actor has landed a recurring role in the upcoming family drama.

Rodrigo Santoro is joining Elizabeth Olsen in Seven Sisters, the upcoming FX drama about a family confronting secrets brought to the surface by an unexplained voice.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Santoro has been cast in a major recurring role opposite Olsen in FX's Seven Sisters.

Details about Santoro's character have not been disclosed at this time.

Santoro is known for playing Hector in Westworld and Xerxes in 300. His recent credits include the film The Blue Trail.

Olsen plays Adrienne, one of seven sisters in a close-knit family. When she begins communicating with a voice no one else can hear, the family is forced to confront long-buried secrets.

The ensemble also includes Cristin Milioti, J. Smith-Cameron, Odessa Young, Zoë Winters, Meredith Hagner, Ryan Eggold, Anthony Edwards, Bridget Brown, Carolyn Kettig and Philip Ettinger.

Will Arbery wrote the pilot, which was directed by Sean Durkin. The series reunites Durkin and Olsen, who worked together on Martha Marcy May Marlene.

The pilot was ordered to series in December 2025 and is set to stream on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

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