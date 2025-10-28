"Scrubs" Sees Showrunner Change as Premiere Date for Highly-Anticipated Reboot is Revealed

Aseem Batra will now be showrunning the "Scrubs" reboot solo.

Alongside the reveal of premiere date for ABC's revival of Scrubs, we're also learning of some changes taking place behind the scenes.

What's Happening:

Scrubs is set to make its highly-anticipated return to ABC in February 2026. However, before the show hits screens, we're learning of a behind-the-scenes change.

Deadline reports that one of the series' two show runners, Tim Hobert, has stepped down amid production, with Aseem Batra assuming solo showrunner duties.

Hobert, whose departure is said to be due to creative differences, will remain credited as executive producer on at least the first five episodes.

Hobert and Batra co-wrote the opening episode of the rebooted series from 20th Television. Both worked as writers on the original Scrubs under original series creator Bill Lawrence, who is executive producing the reboot.

JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.

The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John “J.D.” Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid.

A number of new and returning faces will be seen in the reboot, including Vanessa Bayer, Joel Kim Booster, Phill Lewis, Ava Bunn, Judy Reyes, and more.

Scrubs premieres Wednesday, February 25th with two episodes on ABC.

