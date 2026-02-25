Jonathan Levine to Direct Searchlight Pictures' Adaptation of Horror-Comedy Novel "Horrorstör"

A haunted house inside an "IKEA" – sign me up!

Searchlight Pictures has tapped Jonathan Levine to direct their adaptation of Horrorstör, a 2014 horror-comedy novel by Grady Hendrix.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Jonathan Levine, director of films such as Long Shot, Warm Bodies and 50/50, will be helming Searchlight Pictures' adaptation of Horrorstör.

The film rights were initially held by New Republic Pictures, but have now come to Searchlight follow an effort by Gail Berman’s The Jackal Group to develop the book for television at Fox.

Levine also penned the most recent draft of the script for Searchlight, working from one by Hendrix.

Reimagining the haunted-house story within the context of a big-box store, Horrorstör takes place in Orsk, a furniture superstore much like IKEA, which begins to be plagued by unexplained phenomena, with broken furniture, mysterious messes, and inexplicable damage appearing overnight. Concerned about corporate image and dwindling morale, the store manager convinces a group of employees to stay overnight to investigate these occurrences.

Brian Oliver will produce for New Republic, alongside Gillian Bohrer for Megamix, Adam Goldworm for Aperture Entertainment, and Brad Fischer.

