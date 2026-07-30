The Simpsons Have Returned to "Fortnite" and They Brought John Wick

Springfield returns to Fortnite
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If you missed out on the fun the last time The Simpsons came to Fortnite, then there's some good news, because Springfield is back.

What's Happening:

  • This morning Fortnite dropped a trailer for The Simpsons X Fortnite: Reload. The Simpsons previously appeared during a mini-season of the game in November 2025.
  • The Simpsons returned to Fortnite starting July 29. Springfield will be the sole map until August 3.
  • Players who have the Battle Pass sand complete Reload quests tarting July 30 can gain access to a Simpsons-ified version of John Wick.

  • Check out the new trailer below:

More Fortnite News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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