The Simpsons Have Returned to "Fortnite" and They Brought John Wick

If you missed out on the fun the last time The Simpsons came to Fortnite, then there's some good news, because Springfield is back.

What's Happening:

This morning Fortnite dropped a trailer for The Simpsons X Fortnite: Reload. The Simpsons previously appeared during a mini-season of the game in November 2025.

The Simpsons returned to Fortnite starting July 29. Springfield will be the sole map until August 3.

Players who have the Battle Pass sand complete Reload quests tarting July 30 can gain access to a Simpsons-ified version of John Wick.

Check out the new trailer below:

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