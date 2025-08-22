“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” Positioned to Steal the Spotlight at the 39th AFI FEST

The new Bruce Springsteen biopic from 20th Century Studios will open the 39th AFI FEST Film Festival in Hollywood.

Following its premiere at the New York Film Festival, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere will also be the featured film on opening night of the 39th AFI FEST.

What’s Happening:

20th Century Studios’ Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is set to open the 39th AFI (American Film Institute) FEST on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Just two days after its screening at AFI FEST, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere will be released in theaters everywhere on Friday, October 24th.

The 39th edition of the Institute's annual film festival will take place October 22nd–26th at the TCL Chinese Theatres in the heart of Hollywood. Passes are available now at FEST.AFI.com

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White portrays the music legend in the film, which traces Springsteen in 1981 and 1982 on the cusp of global superstardom as he records his landmark album Nebraska and struggles to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past.

The film is written and directed by Scott Cooper, based on the book Deliver Me from Nowhere by Warren Zanes.

Also starring in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere are: Jeremy Strong as Springsteen's long-time confidant and manager, Jon Landau Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan Stephen Graham as Springsteen's father, Doug Odessa Young as love interest, Faye Gaby Hoffman as Springsteen's mom, Adele Marc Maron as Chuck Plotkin David Krumholtz as Columbia executive, Al Teller

are:

What They’re Saying:

Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO: “AFI FEST is the stage and the screens where the world’s stories come together in Hollywood. To open with Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere honors the global impact of an American icon and the true artistry it takes to tell his tale."

Scott Cooper, writer/director: "It's a true honor to open AFI FEST with Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. AFI has always championed bold, meaningful storytelling, and I'm grateful to be part of that tradition. While Bruce's roots will forever be in New Jersey, Los Angeles played a profound role in shaping his artistic voice. I want to thank Bob Gazzale and everyone at AFI for this extraordinary privilege."

