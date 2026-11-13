Taylor Swift Returns to the CMA Awards Stage for Her First Performance in 13 Years

Swift is set to perform at the November 18 ceremony, marking her first CMA Awards performance since 2013.

Perhaps music's biggest star, Taylor Swift, is making a much-anticipated return to the CMA Awards stage – 13 years after her last performance at the event.

What's Happening:

Taylor Swift will perform at The 60th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, November 18.

This is Swift's first time performing at CMA Awards since the 47th ceremony in 2013.

Swift is nominated for Single of the Year with her hit "I Knew It, I Knew You," from Toy Story 5, marking her 26th career CMA nomination.

Her illustrious history with the CMA Awards includes winning the Pinnacle Award in 2013 and being the youngest artist ever to win Entertainer of the Year in 2009.

The show will feature performances and appearances by numerous other country music stars, including Kacey Musgraves, Megan Moroney, Mumford & Sons, Ella Langley, and many more.

The ceremony will also feature a special tribute to Dolly Parton, celebrating the country music legend's lasting impact on entertainment.

Hosted by Lainey Wilson for the third consecutive year, the ceremony will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18 , from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, streaming the next day on Hulu.

, from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, streaming the next day on Hulu. A limited number of tickets remain available through CMAawards.com.

In December, country music fans will want to tune back into ABC for the annual return of CMA Country Christmas, hosted by Lady A.

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