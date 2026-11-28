Universal Orlando Parking Garage Updated with New Character Themes
Say farewell to Jaws, King Kong and Jurassic Park...
A controversial change has been made to one of the parking garages at Universal Orlando, giving each level its own theme instead of three separate sections across multiple floors.
What's Happening:
- Change is hard for many of us, especially theme park fans. That is perfectly exemplified by recent changes to the parking garages at Universal Orlando Resort.
- The former Jaws, King Kong and Jurassic Park sections of one of the two garages have been renamed with more modern franchises.
- Additionally, each level now has its own theme, replacing the three sections that spanned multiple levels.
- Here's how the new themes break down:
- Trolls – Level 1
- E.T. – Level 2
- Shrek – Level 3
- Minions – Level 4
- Transformers – Level 5
- Interestingly, while Level 2 is designated as E.T., there's no signage directing to it from Level 3, the level where guests access CityWalk.
- While there is plenty of new signage for the updated themes, the old signage still remains alongside it.
- The other garage, which consists of Spider-Man, The Cat in the Hat, and E.T., has not been updated at this time.
More Universal Orlando News:
- Earl the Squirrel took to the skies of New York City, making his first-ever appearance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
- The iconic Horror Make-Up Show is nearly ready to return, with a new look, a Blumhouse partnership and some familiar gags intact.
- Epic Universe is finally getting added to Universal Orlando Annual Passes, beginning with existing Pass Members.
- The Holidays have returned to Universal Orlando with old favorites and new treats.
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