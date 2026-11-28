A controversial change has been made to one of the parking garages at Universal Orlando, giving each level its own theme instead of three separate sections across multiple floors.

What's Happening:

Change is hard for many of us, especially theme park fans. That is perfectly exemplified by recent changes to the parking garages at Universal Orlando Resort.

The former Jaws, King Kong and Jurassic Park sections of one of the two garages have been renamed with more modern franchises.

Additionally, each level now has its own theme, replacing the three sections that spanned multiple levels.

Here's how the new themes break down: Trolls – Level 1 E.T. – Level 2 Shrek – Level 3 Minions – Level 4 Transformers – Level 5



Interestingly, while Level 2 is designated as E.T., there's no signage directing to it from Level 3, the level where guests access CityWalk.

While there is plenty of new signage for the updated themes, the old signage still remains alongside it.

The other garage, which consists of Spider-Man, The Cat in the Hat, and E.T., has not been updated at this time.

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